Emerging Market-Focused Asset Managers Face Significant Outflows as Investors Retreat from Riskier Debt and Equity

Asset managers with a focus on emerging markets encountered a turbulent July. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy led eager investors to pull back from riskier debt and equity investments. This retrenchment in investor interest resulted in a significant impact on the performance of asset management firms like Ashmore and Aberdeen Asset Management, with both witnessing a drop in their share values.

Emerging Markets Feel the Heat

The negative sentiment towards emerging markets was palpable. A basket of asset managers specializing in these markets, despite enjoying a year-to-date rise of 17%, faced a drastic decline of around 25% between May and June. Notably, this nosedive was double the rate experienced by the broader market. In response to these market conditions, analysts have been prompted to revise their full-year earnings estimates for these asset managers, slashing them by an average of 1.5% according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Firms With Less Exposure Fare Better

Contrastingly, firms with lesser exposure to emerging markets, such as Jupiter and Henderson, have weathered the storm more effectively. These firms have seen their shares surge by 19% from the June lows. This disparity underscores the perceived risk associated with emerging markets, leading to cautious anticipation of upcoming earnings reports from Schroders and Man Group, both firms with significant exposure to these volatile markets.

Losses and Outflows

Aberdeen reported a fund outflow of $5.2 billion for the three-month period ending in June, a clear reflection of the negative sentiment. Similarly, Ashmore Group also disclosed outflows attributable to the sell-off in emerging markets. Investors seeking safer harbors have been gravitating towards firms like Jupiter and Henderson, which boast a higher exposure to the relatively stable UK market.

Future Challenges and Opportunities

The appetite for asset manager stocks is expected to face additional trials in September when the Federal Reserve is projected to initiate tapering its stimulus program. Despite the turbulence in the current market dynamics, some analysts remain optimistic, finding value in firms like Aberdeen, Jupiter, and GAM Holding.