Economy

BRICS Welcomes Five New Members, Signaling Shift in Global Geopolitics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
BRICS Welcomes Five New Members, Signaling Shift in Global Geopolitics

On the first day of 2024, an epochal geopolitical shift was set into motion as five nations, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia, officially became part of the BRICS group, a crucial platform for collaboration among emerging markets and developing economies. Incepted in 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as its members, the BRICS group has now broadened its horizons, inviting new countries to join its ranks, in an attempt to magnify its influence on the global stage.

Expansion and its Implications

This expansion of the BRICS group has brought its representation of the world population to approximately 3.5 billion and commands an economy worth over $28.5 trillion, accounting for nearly 28% of the global economy. This move, viewed from a geopolitical lens, hints at a potential shift in the global power dynamics. However, the diverse political and economic landscapes within the organization could pose challenges to its effectiveness.

BRICS’ Aim for Global Integration

The primary objective of this expansion is to amplify the voice of emerging economies on the world stage and to reduce dependency on the US dollar. Back in 2022, Brazil’s president had proposed the idea of BRICS nations contemplating a common currency for trade, further indicating the group’s ambition to form a unified front in the global economy.

Transition of Leadership and Future Goals

The chairmanship of BRICS for 2023 has transitioned from South Africa to Russia, which is scheduled to host the annual summit in Kazan in October. The summit will revolve around the theme ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security’. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized his commitment to ensuring the seamless integration of the new members and enhancing the role of BRICS in the international financial system.

Economy Emerging Markets International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

