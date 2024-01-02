en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Emerging Markets

BRICS Group Expands: A New Era in Global Politics and Economics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
BRICS Group Expands: A New Era in Global Politics and Economics

In a significant development in international relations and economics, the BRICS group—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has officially expanded to include five additional member countries: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and South Africa. This strategic enlargement, effective January 1, 2024, marks a new chapter in the group’s history, reflecting the growing influence and interconnectedness of emerging economies globally.

BRICS: A Force Multiplied

The expansion of the BRICS group is expected to increase crude oil production by 44.6% and GDP by 28.6%, with a population boost of 45.6%. The inclusion of these countries consolidates the BRICS’ collective bargaining power on the world stage, potentially leading to more coordinated policies in areas such as trade, investment, and sustainable development. It also aligns with the group’s push towards a more multipolar world order, where power is distributed among various centers instead of being dominated by a single superpower or a small group of nations.

Russia Takes the Helm

2024 sees Russia holding the BRICS chairmanship, with nearly 200 events planned under its leadership, culminating in the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October. The Russian chairmanship aims to foster cooperation in diverse domains like politics, economics, culture, science, technology, healthcare, environmental protection, sports, and youth exchanges. The focus will also be on enhancing foreign policy coordination among member nations and seeking effective responses to international and regional security and stability challenges.

The Impact of Expansion

The inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates signifies the largest-ever expansion of the BRICS bloc, representing 43% of the world’s population and 16% of global trade. The move is seen as a strategic step to bolster Africa’s influence within the bloc and challenge Western dominance in global politics and economics. However, it also brings to the fore potential challenges such as political tensions and economic disparities within the new members, which may impact the bloc’s development projects.

The BRICS group has received numerous membership requests in recent years, testament to its growing importance and influence. With the additional five new members, the group’s economic and political clout has significantly increased, representing a combined population of over 2.5 billion and a collective GDP of over $16 trillion. President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the current chair of BRICS, underscores the group’s commitment to strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security.

0
Emerging Markets International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BRICS Economic Alliance Ushers in Historic Expansion with Five New Members in 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum

By Nitish Verma

BRICS Expansion: Doubling Membership with Five New Nations ...
@Emerging Markets · 3 days
BRICS Expansion: Doubling Membership with Five New Nations ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
54 seconds
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
2 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
3 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
3 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
5 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
5 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
5 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
5 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
22 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app