BRICS Economic Alliance Ushers in Historic Expansion with Five New Members in 2024

As dawn breaks on 2024, the BRICS economic alliance—initially consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—ushers in a historic expansion. Five new nations—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia—are set to officially join this influential coalition. This largest-ever expansion since South Africa’s inclusion in 2010 aims to augment the bloc’s geopolitical impact, promote sustainable development, and challenge existing global power structures.

BRICS: A New Chapter

Commencing on January 1, Russia has assumed the BRICS chairmanship, leading a now ten-member group. The chairmanship’s focus for 2024 is on fortifying multilateralism for equitable global development and security, and encouraging cooperation across politics, economy, and culture. This expanded BRICS alliance now represents an impressive 43% of the world’s population and 16% of global trade, while fostering an alternative to the prevailing US dollar-centric trade system.

Upcoming Events and Challenges

Under Russia’s chairmanship, over 200 events will be held in various Russian cities, culminating in the BRICS Summit in Kazan come October. However, expansion comes with its own set of challenges, including political issues and economic disparities among members which need to be addressed for the alliance to realize its full potential.

The BRICS Evolution

Established in 2010, the BRICS group has evolved into a significant geopolitical bloc, coordinating multilateral policies and meeting annually at formal summits. The organization, which has been both lauded and critiqued, was initially identified for its investment opportunities. However, its enlargement to now include Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Ethiopia, creates a formidable alliance representing a combined population of over 2.5 billion and a collective GDP exceeding $16 trillion.

President Vladimir Putin, who assumes the rotating chairmanship of BRICS in 2024, has emphasized the group’s commitment to “strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security.” This historic expansion will undoubtedly reshape not just the BRICS alliance but also the contours of global trade and politics.