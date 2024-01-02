en English
Emerging Markets

BRICS Alliance Welcomes New Members: A Paradigm Shift in Global Economic Governance

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
On January 1st, five nations – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – formally stepped into the folds of the BRICS alliance, a group hitherto consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The decision to expand the BRICS group, a significant player in global economic governance, was made during the 2023 summit in South Africa. This development not only augments the group’s economic and political prowess but also underscores the increasing influence of emerging economies in shaping the world order.

A New Chapter in Global Dynamics

The addition of these five countries catapults the BRICS alliance into a formidable entity, representing a combined population of over 2.5 billion and a collective GDP of over $16 trillion. The expansion is seen as a strategic maneuver to counterbalance Western influence in international affairs, and the implications of this move are expected to ripple through global economics and politics in the years to come.

Argentina’s Opt-Out

Interestingly, Argentina, which was initially earmarked for inclusion in the group, chose to opt out following a shift in government leadership. The election of President Javier Milei signaled a change in Argentina’s stance, reflecting the fluid nature of global politics and the strategic choices nations make in response to evolving geopolitical landscapes.

Renewed Energy and Investment Opportunities

The inclusion of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both powerhouses in the energy sector, is predicted to spark a transformation in the energy market dynamics and spur new investment avenues. With their robust economies and ongoing efforts to diversify away from oil, these nations could amplify the bargaining power within OPEC+ and encourage bilateral trade in local currencies. This scenario could potentially pave the way for an alternative currency to the US dollar.

In conclusion, the augmented BRICS group, which now represents over 40% of the world’s total population and almost 36% of global GDP in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), is poised to redefine the contours of global economic governance. As Russia hints at the possibility of more countries joining the group at the upcoming summit in October, the world will be watching closely to see how these shifts in power dynamics shape the future of international relations.

Emerging Markets International Affairs
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

