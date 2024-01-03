Biggby Coffee Targets Expansion with New Milwaukee Store

Keith Washington and Curtis Grace, owners of multiple units of Biggby Coffee, have successfully won the bid to establish a new outlet of the franchise at 920 North Water St., Milwaukee. This location was previously occupied by Starbucks and is set to open its doors as a Biggby Coffee outlet in April.

New Horizons for Biggby Coffee

Biggby Coffee, a robust franchise with 379 units, has demonstrated significant growth with the addition of 48 new stores in the past year alone. This expansion has seen the franchise venture into emerging markets, including Illinois, Idaho, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The Dynamic Duo: Washington and Grace

Washington and Grace, who share a work history from their time at an airport, currently own two Biggby Coffee locations in Franklin, Wisconsin, and Saint Charles, Illinois. They have also expressed plans to set up additional stores in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Their ambitious aim is to launch one to two new stores per year in the Milwaukee area.

Biggby’s Growth Strategy and ‘Biggby Nation’

Biggby Coffee’s growth strategy does not stop at physical expansion. The company has set its sights on reaching a landmark of 1,000 locations by 2028. Furthermore, Biggby is intent on fostering a company culture fondly known as the ‘Biggby Nation’. This unique culture is designed to help individuals build fulfilling lives, thereby enhancing the overall growth and prosperity of the franchise.