en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Biggby Coffee Targets Expansion with New Milwaukee Store

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Biggby Coffee Targets Expansion with New Milwaukee Store

Keith Washington and Curtis Grace, owners of multiple units of Biggby Coffee, have successfully won the bid to establish a new outlet of the franchise at 920 North Water St., Milwaukee. This location was previously occupied by Starbucks and is set to open its doors as a Biggby Coffee outlet in April.

New Horizons for Biggby Coffee

Biggby Coffee, a robust franchise with 379 units, has demonstrated significant growth with the addition of 48 new stores in the past year alone. This expansion has seen the franchise venture into emerging markets, including Illinois, Idaho, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The Dynamic Duo: Washington and Grace

Washington and Grace, who share a work history from their time at an airport, currently own two Biggby Coffee locations in Franklin, Wisconsin, and Saint Charles, Illinois. They have also expressed plans to set up additional stores in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Their ambitious aim is to launch one to two new stores per year in the Milwaukee area.

Biggby’s Growth Strategy and ‘Biggby Nation’

Biggby Coffee’s growth strategy does not stop at physical expansion. The company has set its sights on reaching a landmark of 1,000 locations by 2028. Furthermore, Biggby is intent on fostering a company culture fondly known as the ‘Biggby Nation’. This unique culture is designed to help individuals build fulfilling lives, thereby enhancing the overall growth and prosperity of the franchise.

0
Business Emerging Markets United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
FSRA Unveils Commercial Lending Guidance for Credit Unions: A Push for Financial Safety
The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has unveiled its latest effort in promoting financial safety and fairness: the development of Commercial Lending Guidance. The initiative, specifically aimed at credit unions, is designed to ensure these institutions adopt reasonable commercial lending practices, thereby safeguarding members from the inherent risks tied to such financial activities.
FSRA Unveils Commercial Lending Guidance for Credit Unions: A Push for Financial Safety
Behind Dynavax Technologies' Stock Price Increase: A Deep Dive into ROE and Earnings Growth
3 mins ago
Behind Dynavax Technologies' Stock Price Increase: A Deep Dive into ROE and Earnings Growth
Veterinarian Buys Downtown San Jose Building for Pet Care Center
4 mins ago
Veterinarian Buys Downtown San Jose Building for Pet Care Center
VMware Ends Lifetime Licenses after Broadcom Acquisition
31 seconds ago
VMware Ends Lifetime Licenses after Broadcom Acquisition
Mexican Cartel's Illegal Wi-Fi Scheme Unearthed: A Microcosm of Cartels' Economic Control
2 mins ago
Mexican Cartel's Illegal Wi-Fi Scheme Unearthed: A Microcosm of Cartels' Economic Control
Ireland Sees Significant Uptick in High-End Car Sales
2 mins ago
Ireland Sees Significant Uptick in High-End Car Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
48 seconds
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
48 seconds
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
2 mins
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
3 mins
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
3 mins
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
3 mins
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Serves Game-Night Feasts with Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box
3 mins
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Serves Game-Night Feasts with Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box
South Shore Vikings Triumph Over Imhotep Charter Panthers in a Defense-Focused Game at Arby's Classic
3 mins
South Shore Vikings Triumph Over Imhotep Charter Panthers in a Defense-Focused Game at Arby's Classic
Aston Villa's Rich Football History: A Beacon Through the Challenges
4 mins
Aston Villa's Rich Football History: A Beacon Through the Challenges
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
32 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app