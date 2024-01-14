en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Emerging Markets

AI’s Impact on Global Employment: A Glimpse into the Future

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
AI’s Impact on Global Employment: A Glimpse into the Future

In the wake of the imminent World Economic Forum in Davos, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), offered an eye-opening perspective on the future interplay of artificial intelligence (AI) and global employment. An IMF report, set to be officially released on January 15, unveils the potential impact of AI on job markets around the world, suggesting a shift that will touch every corner of the globe, albeit with different intensities.

AI’s Global Impact: A Mixed Bag

According to the IMF analysis, AI will touch approximately 60% of jobs in advanced economies, while in emerging markets and low-income countries, the impact will be lower, around 40% and 26% respectively. This disparity hints at an unequal distribution of AI’s effects across the globe. The report indicates that close to half of the jobs influenced by AI could face negative outcomes, including job loss. Conversely, the other half might witness productivity boosts and increased income levels, painting a picture with both shadows and silver linings.

Emerging Economies: A Slower Pace of Change

Interestingly, the impact of AI is likely to be less initially in emerging markets and developing economies. These regions might not reap the benefits of AI as profusely as their advanced counterparts, potentially exacerbating the digital divide and income disparities. This observation underscores the necessity of strategic interventions to ensure that progress does not leave behind those already grappling with economic challenges.

Older Workers: More Vulnerable to AI’s Advance?

The report draws attention to older workers, suggesting they may be more susceptible to AI-driven changes. The rapid evolution of AI and automation technologies could leave this demographic struggling to adapt, especially given the pace at which job markets could transform. AI’s potential to automate information-heavy professions could threaten jobs traditionally held by older workers, underscoring the need for adequate support mechanisms.

AI: A Challenge and An Opportunity

Georgieva emphasized the dual nature of AI’s impact on global employment, framing it as both a challenge and an immense opportunity for improvement across all sectors. She stressed the need for policy interventions, particularly in low-income countries, to help them adapt to AI’s rapid advances and harness its potential benefits. The integration of human-machine work, where AI and automation become tools enhancing human labor, is both an expectation and a goal for the near future.

In conclusion, the imminent integration of AI into global employment is a complex and multilayered issue. It promises benefits such as increased productivity and new opportunities, but it also carries risks like job loss and widened income disparities. Navigating this terrain will require insightful policies, robust support mechanisms, and a commitment to ensuring that the advantages of AI are accessible to all.

0
Emerging Markets International Affairs
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Emerging Markets

See more
7 hours ago
Rising Confidence in Emerging Market Bonds as Default Risks Diminish
Global investors are increasingly investing in high-yield, high-risk bonds from emerging markets such as Argentina, Turkey, and Zambia, as the belief grows that the risk of default is reducing. These bonds are seeing more attraction due to promises of policy reform, successful restructuring deals, and a perceived decrease in default risks. This buoyancy is backed
Rising Confidence in Emerging Market Bonds as Default Risks Diminish
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 day ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 day ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Emerging Market-Focused Asset Managers Face Significant Outflows as Investors Retreat from Riskier Debt and Equity
22 hours ago
Emerging Market-Focused Asset Managers Face Significant Outflows as Investors Retreat from Riskier Debt and Equity
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
13 seconds
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
13 seconds
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
15 seconds
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
21 seconds
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
26 seconds
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
32 seconds
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
33 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
33 seconds
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
41 seconds
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
14 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app