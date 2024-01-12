en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Emerging Africa Capital Limited Triumphs in Commercial Paper Redemption

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Emerging Africa Capital Limited Triumphs in Commercial Paper Redemption

Emerging Africa Capital Limited, a prominent financial services and investment banking company, has announced the successful redemption of its Series 3 commercial paper (CP) valued at N1.655 billion. This significant financial move forms part of a broader N15 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme, which was listed on the FMDQ exchange in July 2023. Carrying a maturity period of 180 days and an interest rate of 13.0982 percent, the CP saw an impressive subscription rate of 125 percent over the target. This robust response is a compelling testament to investor confidence in the company’s sound profile and adept management.

Commitment to Transparency and Trust

Toyin Sanni, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Emerging Africa Capital Limited, underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to transparency and trust. This commitment, she noted, is pivotal in maintaining investor confidence in Nigeria’s Debt Capital Market. This trust-building approach appears to be working, as evidenced by the company’s recent successes in the market.

FMDQ Exchange Listing and Success

In a related development, the FMDQ Exchange listed over N1 trillion in Commercial Papers during the first ten months of 2023, representing an astounding year-on-year increase of 279.38 percent. By October, the value of new listings and quotations had escalated to N1.44 trillion, a significant leap from the N379.17 billion recorded during the same period in 2022.

Past Successes and Future Prospects

The company’s preceding Series V and VI CPs were also met with enthusiastic market response, being oversubscribed by 106 percent. The interest was primarily from institutional investors, including asset managers, trustees, and insurance companies. Additionally, Emerging Africa Capital had previously raised N3.11 billion through its Series III and IV CPs, which also witnessed substantial oversubscription. This consistent success story is indicative of the company’s strong standing in the investment banking sector and its promising prospects.

0
Business Finance Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 mins ago
TikToker Unveils Best Buy's Controversial Return Policy Shift
In the latest clash between brick-and-mortar retail and online giants, a TikToker has stirred up a storm over Best Buy’s recently revised return policy. The viral video, posted by TikToker Doty (nldoty), has drawn the attention of over 340,000 viewers, revealing the retailer’s controversial move from a 30-day return window to a mere two weeks
TikToker Unveils Best Buy's Controversial Return Policy Shift
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
17 mins ago
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
17 mins ago
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub
10 mins ago
Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows
13 mins ago
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
16 mins ago
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
1 min
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
4 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
6 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
8 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
12 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
12 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
12 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
13 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
13 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
23 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app