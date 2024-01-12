Emerging Africa Capital Limited Triumphs in Commercial Paper Redemption

Emerging Africa Capital Limited, a prominent financial services and investment banking company, has announced the successful redemption of its Series 3 commercial paper (CP) valued at N1.655 billion. This significant financial move forms part of a broader N15 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme, which was listed on the FMDQ exchange in July 2023. Carrying a maturity period of 180 days and an interest rate of 13.0982 percent, the CP saw an impressive subscription rate of 125 percent over the target. This robust response is a compelling testament to investor confidence in the company’s sound profile and adept management.

Commitment to Transparency and Trust

Toyin Sanni, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Emerging Africa Capital Limited, underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to transparency and trust. This commitment, she noted, is pivotal in maintaining investor confidence in Nigeria’s Debt Capital Market. This trust-building approach appears to be working, as evidenced by the company’s recent successes in the market.

FMDQ Exchange Listing and Success

In a related development, the FMDQ Exchange listed over N1 trillion in Commercial Papers during the first ten months of 2023, representing an astounding year-on-year increase of 279.38 percent. By October, the value of new listings and quotations had escalated to N1.44 trillion, a significant leap from the N379.17 billion recorded during the same period in 2022.

Past Successes and Future Prospects

The company’s preceding Series V and VI CPs were also met with enthusiastic market response, being oversubscribed by 106 percent. The interest was primarily from institutional investors, including asset managers, trustees, and insurance companies. Additionally, Emerging Africa Capital had previously raised N3.11 billion through its Series III and IV CPs, which also witnessed substantial oversubscription. This consistent success story is indicative of the company’s strong standing in the investment banking sector and its promising prospects.