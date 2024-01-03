en English
Business

Embassy REIT Secures Approval for Debt Raising of Rs 2,000 Crore

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Embassy REIT Secures Approval for Debt Raising of Rs 2,000 Crore

In a significant move, Embassy Office Parks Management Services, the management arm of Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT), has secured approval from its board of directors to raise debt up to Rs 2,000 crore, as disclosed in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The intent behind this debt issuance is to repay the existing debts of Embassy REIT.

Details of the Debt-Raising Instruments

The approved debt-raising instruments comprise a private placement of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,000 crore, with a maturity period of 19 months and 28 days. Additionally, there are two tranches of rupee-denominated commercial papers. The first tranche is earmarked at Rs 250 crore, with a term of five months and six days, while the second tranche is set for Rs 750 crore, with a term of 12 months.

Issuance Contingent on Conditions

These commercial paper issues are contingent upon the stipulation that the total amount raised through commercial papers by Embassy REIT and its subsidiaries does not exceed 10% of the company’s consolidated outstanding debt. This ensures a balanced and safe approach to debt accumulation.

Previous Debt-Raising Plans

Interestingly, on January 25, 2023, the board had also given the green light to a larger debt-raising plan for up to Rs 5,100 crore. This was to be used for a variety of purposes, encompassing different aspects of their business operations.

In addition to their recent plans, Embassy REIT has also approved debt financing for the acquisition of a Marriott property near the newly renovated convention center in Las Vegas. Valued at approximately $75 million, the property was purchased from Chicago-based GEM Realty Capital and consists of a 299-key SpringHill Suites by Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

