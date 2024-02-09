Emami Ltd Achieves 11.88% Net Profit Growth Despite Market Challenges

In a defiant display of resilience amidst market challenges, Emami Ltd, a leading FMCG company, has announced an impressive 11.88 percent year-over-year growth in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This significant financial uptick, amounting to ₹260.65 crore, was disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

A Triumph Amidst Testing Times

The company's revenue also witnessed a steady increase of 1.38 percent year-over-year, totaling ₹996.32 crore compared to ₹982.72 crore in the same period of the previous year. Emami's international business, too, contributed to this positive financial narrative with an 8 percent growth during the quarter.

Despite facing a subdued demand in rural markets and a late onset of winter affecting the demand for seasonal products, Emami Ltd managed to deliver profit-led growth. The company highlighted that these market conditions, along with inflationary pressures, impacted the sales of winter and discretionary items.

A Silver Lining: Improved Margins and Profitability

Emami's gross margins saw a substantial improvement of 290 basis points, reaching 68.8 percent. Similarly, the EBIDTA margins also experienced a growth of 170 basis points, standing at 31.6 percent. The profit after tax also saw a 9 percent increase, further highlighting the company's robust financial performance.

A Promising Future: Strategic Investments and New Product Launches

Despite the prevailing market challenges, Harsha V Agarwal, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Ltd, expressed commitment to delivering volume-led profitable growth. The company plans to drive this growth by scaling up emerging channels, distribution initiatives, continued brand and strategic investments, and the launch of new and innovative products.

The Board of Directors recommended a second interim dividend of 400 percent, translating to ₹4 per share for the fiscal year 2024. This decision underscores the company's confidence in its future growth prospects.

Buoyed by favorable economic conditions, a positive trend in inflation, anticipated rural market recovery, government initiatives, and promising macroeconomic factors, Emami Ltd remains optimistic about its future growth. The company's resilient performance and strategic investments are set to redefine the FMCG landscape, offering a beacon of hope amidst challenging times.

In the face of market volatility and economic uncertainties, Emami Ltd's impressive financial performance serves as a testament to its adaptability and strategic foresight. As the company continues to navigate the complex market dynamics, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders and contributing to the broader socio-economic development.