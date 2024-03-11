Elvish Yadav's Penny Stock Tip Plunges 95%, White Organic Retail Hits Rs 7.5

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, recently in headlines for a personal altercation, faced significant backlash for his past financial advice. In December 2022, Yadav recommended investing in White Organic Retail, a penny stock then priced between Rs 128-135, citing its short-term growth potential. However, the stock has since plummeted by 95%, trading at a mere Rs 7.5, leaving investors and followers in dismay.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Decline

White Organic Retail's stock performance took a dramatic turn for the worse following Yadav's endorsement. After a brief 7% increase post-Yadav's tweet, the stock began its steep decline, erasing nearly all its value within 15 months. This drop has brought the company's market cap down to around Rs 25 crore, a stark contrast to its previous highs. The company, which enjoyed a remarkable bull run during the low-interest rates of the COVID pandemic, reported a loss of Rs 21 lakh in the quarter ending December 2023, with no sales against Rs 50.58 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

Impact of Celebrity Endorsements

Advertisment

The incident has sparked a debate on the influence of celebrity endorsements on investment decisions. Experts caution retail investors against making financial decisions based solely on such endorsements, highlighting the risk of substantial losses as demonstrated by White Organic Retail's downfall. Yadav's financial advice, once seen as insightful by his followers, is now under scrutiny, with many questioning the responsibility celebrities hold when sharing investment tips.

Controversy and Clarification

Amidst the financial controversy, Yadav also found himself embroiled in a personal dispute with fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern. The altercation, which escalated to legal threats, was later resolved amicably, with both parties sharing a message of brotherhood on social media. Yadav's clarification video and subsequent peace-making efforts have shifted the focus from his financial advice to his personal life, but the damage to his credibility as an investment influencer remains.

The dramatic decline of White Organic Retail post-Elvish Yadav's endorsement serves as a cautionary tale for investors. It underlines the importance of doing thorough research and seeking advice from financial professionals rather than relying solely on celebrity recommendations. As the dust settles on Yadav's personal and financial controversies, the broader implications for celebrity-endorsed investments continue to reverberate within the investment community.