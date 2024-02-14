Elkford's 2024 Financial Plan: Your Feedback Needed

Elkford's 2024 Financial Plan: A Call for Community Feedback

In the heart of British Columbia, the District of Elkford is extending an invitation to its residents. The district has released a draft of its Five-Year Financial Plan and Budget for 2024, and it needs your input. The plan, which outlines the allocation of resources for daily programs and services, aims to achieve the community's strategic plan.

Your Voice, Your Future

The district's financial plan is more than just numbers; it's a blueprint for Elkford's future. It details how resources will be distributed to deliver essential community programs and services, ensuring that the town continues to thrive.

Residents are encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback. Your insights could help shape the direction of your community, ensuring that the budget aligns with the needs and aspirations of Elkford's residents.

A Public Open House: Face-to-Face Discussions

If you prefer a more personal touch, mark your calendars for February 28th. The District Office will host a Public Open House, providing an opportunity for community members to discuss the budget with staff and council members.

This event is an excellent platform for residents to voice their concerns, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the financial plan. It's a chance to engage in meaningful dialogue and contribute to the decision-making process.

The Deadline Looms: Make Your Opinion Count

Don't let this opportunity slip away. The deadline for submitting feedback is March 1st. Whether you choose to send your comments online or discuss them in person at the open house, your input is invaluable.

Remember, this is your community, and your voice matters. By participating in this process, you're helping to shape Elkford's future. So, take a moment to review the 2024 Five-Year Financial Plan and Budget, and let the district know what you think.

In a world where every penny counts, your feedback could make all the difference.

Note: Feedback can be submitted via the district's website until March 1st. The Public Open House will take place at the District Office on February 28th.