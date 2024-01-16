Elizabeth Harris to Helm New Jersey Bureau of Securities

In a significant move to bolster investor protection in New Jersey, State Attorney General Matthew Platkin has appointed Elizabeth Harris as the new Chief of the Bureau of Securities. The appointment, effective immediately, positions Harris at the helm of an institution tasked with protecting investors from investment fraud and regulating the state's securities industry.

Harris's Professional Prowess

Harris's professional journey is marked by extensive legal and financial experience. Before her appointment, she served as a vice president at Morgan Stanley in the public finance banking department, a position that exposed her to the intricacies of public finance and banking. Her legal expertise spans stints as an assistant United States attorney for the District of New Jersey, general counsel for the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corp., and as an associate at K&L Gates LLP.

Leadership Transition at the Bureau

The leadership change at the Bureau of Securities also acknowledges Amy Kopleton's contributions as Acting Bureau Chief for the past two years. Kopleton will now return to her role as deputy chief. In his statement, Attorney General Platkin lauded Kopleton's leadership and expressed confidence in Harris's ability to lead the Bureau and navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

A National Model for Securities Regulation

Under its new leadership, the Bureau is envisioned to continue its work in protecting investors, regulating the securities industry, and enforcing actions against violations of New Jersey's securities laws and regulations. In her acceptance speech, Harris recognized the Bureau's reputation as a national model for securities regulation. She voiced her commitment to investor protection and pledged to uphold the Bureau's mandate. Cari Fais, the acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, commended Harris's appointment and underscored her diverse professional background as a value-add to the Bureau.