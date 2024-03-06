ELITE Program Welcomes Six New Portuguese Companies: Strengthening SME Growth with Deloitte and VdA Support

Euronext's commitment to fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) achieves a new milestone as six Portuguese companies join the ELITE program. This initiative, backed by Deloitte and VdA, aims to prepare these enterprises for significant expansion by connecting them with essential resources such as financial, knowledge, and relational capital.

Strategic Partnership for SME Development

ELITE's expansion into Portugal represents a strategic step towards enhancing the support mechanism for SMEs in Europe. With the induction of companies from diverse sectors like Health Care Equipment & Services, Technology, Food and Drug Retail, and Industrial Goods & Services, this collaboration underscores the program's versatility in fostering growth across different industries. The combined revenues of these companies exceed 200 million Euros, highlighting the program's potential impact on Europe's economic landscape. The partnership with Deloitte and VdA not only brings in a wealth of knowledge and expertise but also signifies a collective effort in nurturing the future pillars of the economy.

Customized Growth Pathways

The ELITE program offers a comprehensive framework designed to address the unique challenges faced by SMEs. Through a combination of education, business support, and mentoring, companies are equipped with the tools necessary for structuring their next growth phase. This includes connecting business owners with vital sources of funding, such as venture capital, private equity, IPOs, and innovative Basket Bonds. The program's approach is validated by its success across more than 2,200 companies globally, demonstrating its effectiveness in preparing businesses for sustainable expansion.

Empowering Economic Growth

The inclusion of six new Portuguese companies into the ELITE ecosystem not only enriches Portugal's business landscape but also strengthens the broader European economy. Marta Testi, CEO of ELITE, emphasizes the program's role as a bridge connecting companies with the resources necessary for their growth. The collective action of partners like Deloitte and VdA reinforces the commitment to driving real economic growth and supporting the success of European SMEs. As ELITE continues to evolve, its impact on fostering innovative and resilient businesses is expected to contribute significantly to the economic vitality of the region.

The ELITE program's expansion in Portugal, supported by Deloitte and VdA, marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards empowering SMEs for sustainable growth. By providing access to a blend of financial, knowledge, and relational capital, ELITE is setting a new standard for business development in Europe. The success of this initiative will not only enhance the growth prospects of the participating companies but also underscore the importance of collaborative efforts in nurturing the economic landscape.