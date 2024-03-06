Elior Group Launches Share Buyback Program Following 2024 AGM Authorization

Following the authorization at the Annual General Meeting on February 28, 2024, Elior Group has announced the initiation of a share buyback program. This strategic move, endorsed by shareholders, aims at optimizing the company's capital structure and enhancing shareholder value, reflecting the Group's robust financial health and future growth prospects.

Strategic Implications of the Buyback Program

Under the newly launched share buyback program, Elior Group may repurchase up to 10% of its capital, showcasing the company's strong balance sheet and commitment to returning value to shareholders. This decision, aligned with the 15th resolution adopted at the AGM, underscores the Group's strategic priorities in fostering a liquid market for its shares and potentially offsetting the dilutive effects of stock options or other share-based incentive plans. The program's flexibility also permits suspension during public offer periods, ensuring strategic alignment with ongoing corporate actions.

Impact on Market Position and Shareholder Value

By investing in its own shares, Elior Group signals confidence in its financial stability and future growth trajectory. This move is poised to bolster the Group's market position, underpinned by its strong revenue performance in 2023 and expansive global footprint across nine countries. The buyback program not only aims to enhance shareholder value but also reflects Elior Group's commitment to corporate governance and responsible business practices, as evidenced by its adherence to the United Nations Global Compact since 2004.

Looking Forward

The share buyback program marks a significant milestone in Elior Group's ongoing efforts to refine its economic model and strengthen its leadership in the catering and multiservices industry. As the Group continues to navigate the complexities of the global market, this strategic initiative is expected to play a crucial role in sustaining its growth momentum and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and social responsibility. Stakeholders and investors are encouraged to monitor the program's progress, which is likely to have a lasting impact on the company's capital structure and market valuation.