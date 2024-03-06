Elior Group Launches Ambitious Share Buyback Program, Targets 10% Capital Repurchase

Elior Group, a global leader in catering and multiservices, announced an ambitious share buyback program following approval at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 28, 2024. The initiative, which underscores the company's robust financial health and commitment to shareholder value, aims to repurchase up to 10% of its capital with a maximum investment of €252,870,280 over an 18-month period ending August 27, 2025.

Strategic Intentions Behind the Buyback

The program is designed with multiple strategic objectives in mind. It facilitates capital reduction through the cancellation of purchased shares, supports mergers, acquisitions, and external growth transactions by holding shares in treasury, and enhances employee participation through stock option and share ownership plans. Moreover, it aims to stabilize the company's share price by maintaining market liquidity, illustrating Elior Group's proactive approach to managing its financial instruments and rewarding its stakeholders.

Operational Framework and Restrictions

Under the terms of the program, Elior Group may not acquire more than 10% of its capital, ensuring a balanced approach to market reacquisition. The maximum purchase price per share is set at €10, highlighting the company's prudent financial management. This strategic maneuver is scheduled to take place within a tight window, from February 28, 2024, to August 27, 2025, demonstrating the company's confidence in its operational stability and growth trajectory. Should a public offer for the company's securities arise, the buyback program will be paused, showcasing a flexible and responsive corporate strategy.

Elior Group's Market Position and Future Prospects

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has established itself as a formidable entity in the catering and multiservices sector, with a prominent presence in 9 countries and a workforce of 133,000 employees. The company champions an economic model that emphasizes innovation and social responsibility, aligning with global sustainability and ethical practices. By committing to a significant share buyback program, Elior Group not only reaffirms its financial resilience but also sets a precedent for future growth and value creation for its shareholders and employees alike.

As the program unfolds, stakeholders and market observers will keenly watch its impact on the company's capital structure, share price stability, and overall market performance. With a clear strategy and a focus on long-term value creation, Elior Group's share buyback program marks a significant milestone in its corporate journey, potentially setting the stage for a new era of growth and shareholder engagement.