Subscribe

0

#Finance #Business

Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Promises Hope in MASH Treatment, Beats Q4 Revenue Expectations

author-image
BNN Correspondents
Updated On
New Update
Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Promises Hope in MASH Treatment, Beats Q4 Revenue Expectations

Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Promises Hope in MASH Treatment, Beats Q4 Revenue Expectations

Pharmaceutical heavyweight, Eli Lilly, is making significant progress in the battle against Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) - a fatty liver disease potentially leading to liver fibrosis and loss of function. Their drug, Tirzepatide, operating as a GLP-1 and Glucose-dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide (GIP) agonist, has shown promising results in phase 2 trials, especially with the 15mg dose, in reversing MASH without worsening fibrosis.

Eli Lilly Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations

In a recent earnings announcement, Eli Lilly's Q4 2023 revenues of $9.35 billion exceeded the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. The increase is attributed, in part, to the demand for Mounjaro - Tirzepatide's label for diabetes treatment - which saw quarterly sales rise to $2.21 billion against a $1.75 billion estimate. The company's stock performance has been bolstered as a result, driving their market capitalization to over $600 billion.

Tirzepatide Shows Promise Against MASH

In a Phase 2 trial, Tirzepatide demonstrated its potential in treating MASH. Approximately 74% of adults who received the drug were free of MASH after 52 weeks, compared to around 13% in the placebo group. These results have sparked excitement in the medical community and herald further research into Tirzepatide as a potential MASH treatment. The drug also showed improvement in liver scarring, with higher doses being more effective.

GLP-1 Drugs: The Future of Obesity Treatment?

With Eli Lilly's earnings rising, and the success of Tirzepatide, the company forecasts full-year revenues between $40.4 billion and $41.6 billion. The increased popularity of GLP-1 drugs among Wall Street analysts and their real-world sales growth suggests these drugs could be a major player in obesity treatment. The success of other obesity drugs, such as Wegovy, further underscores the potential of this pharmaceutical class.