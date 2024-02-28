Element Fleet Management Shatters Records in 2023: Strategic Growth and Client Expansion

Element Fleet Management has unveiled its remarkable financial and operational achievements for the fourth quarter and the entirety of 2023, setting new records and outlining strategic advancements aimed at future growth. With a significant increase in client base, revenue, and shareholder returns, Element solidifies its position in the fleet management sector.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Financial Performance

2023 was a landmark year for Element Fleet Management, with the company reporting net revenue of $1.3 billion, an unprecedented figure in its operational history. This financial triumph is attributed to a 28% increase in share of wallet gains across all geographies, bolstered by the addition of 155 new clients, including 45 self-managed conversions. The adjusted earnings per share reached $1.32, reflecting the company's robust profitability and operational efficiency. In a gesture of shareholder appreciation, Element returned $345 million through enhanced dividends, share buybacks, and preferred share redemptions.

Strategic Initiatives and Global Expansion

Advertisment

Element's strategic endeavors have been crucial to its exceptional performance. The company has centralized accountability for leasing operations in the US and Canada, established a strategic sourcing office in Asia, and made significant strides in digitization and automation. These initiatives are part of Element's broader goal to operationalize leasing operations in Ireland and leverage its new executive presence in Singapore to spearhead sourcing efforts. By 2028, these strategic moves are expected to substantially increase the company's revenue and adjusted operating income.

Commitment to Client Experience and Operational Optimization

Despite its financial success, Element is not resting on its laurels. The company aims to elevate its client net promoter score from 39 to 50 by 2024, underscoring a deep commitment to improving client satisfaction and operational excellence. This focus on the client experience is integral to Element's strategy for sustained growth and market leadership in the mobility sector.

In summary, Element Fleet Management's record-setting performance in 2023 is a testament to its strategic vision, operational excellence, and commitment to client satisfaction. As the company continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings, the future looks promising for Element, its clients, and its shareholders. With a solid foundation and a clear path forward, Element is poised for further success in the evolving fleet management landscape.