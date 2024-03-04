Element Fleet Management Announces Unsecured Notes Offering to Fuel Growth and Repay Debt

TORONTO, March 04, 2024 - In a strategic move to bolster its financial standing and operational capabilities, Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN), a global leader in automotive fleet management, has declared its plan to issue senior unsecured notes. This initiative, aimed at generating additional working capital and addressing general corporate needs, underscores the company's ambitious agenda for sustained growth and efficiency enhancement.

Advertisment

Strategic Financing for Future Expansion

Element Fleet Management's decision to launch a notes offering comes on the heels of a landmark year. In 2023, the company reported unprecedented net revenue of $1.3 billion, coupled with an adjusted earnings per share of $1.32. The addition of 155 new clients and the return of $345 million to shareholders illustrate the company's robust financial health and its commitment to delivering shareholder value. The forthcoming notes offering is designed to support the company's strategic objectives, including the repayment of existing indebtedness, which is a testament to Element's prudent financial management and forward-looking strategies.

Commitment to Operational Excellence and Growth

Advertisment

Element's aggressive push towards operational efficiencies and profitable revenue growth is underpinned by a comprehensive strategy. This includes establishing a sourcing presence in Asia and leveraging digitization and automation to streamline operations. The company's ambitious targets for 2028 reflect a clear vision for scaling up its services and enhancing its value proposition to clients worldwide. The planned notes offering is a critical element of this strategy, providing the financial leverage needed to execute on these high-impact initiatives.

Implications and Prospects

Element Fleet Management's proactive approach to capital management, as evidenced by the proposed notes offering, sets a strong foundation for sustained growth and operational excellence. By reallocating resources towards high-priority areas, including debt repayment and strategic investments, Element is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of the dynamic automotive fleet management sector. This strategic financial maneuver is poised to not only fortify Element's balance sheet but also to accelerate its journey towards achieving its long-term objectives.