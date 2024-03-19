Electoral Bonds Scrapped: Panagariya Backs Scheme, Supreme Court Demands Transparency

In a landmark interview, Arvind Panagariya, Chairperson of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, voiced his support for the controversial electoral bonds, a stance that comes into sharp focus following the Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down the scheme as unconstitutional. Panagariya, in conversation with NDTV Profit, cited the initiative as a crucial step towards curbing black money in election funding, a view that aligns with the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's advocacy for the bonds.

Understanding the Electoral Bond Scheme

Introduced with the intent to enhance transparency and reduce the influence of undeclared money in politics, electoral bonds represented a novel approach to political donations. Despite criticisms regarding their partial transparency, Panagariya highlighted the mechanism's potential to trace donations back to corporations, a feature absent in cash contributions. This revelation comes amid a backdrop of the Supreme Court's directive to the State Bank of India, mandating the disclosure of detailed information pertaining to the bonds, aimed at bolstering transparency and accountability in political funding.

Impact on Political Funding and Transparency

The apex court's ruling underscores a significant shift towards transparency in political donations, with implications for both donors and recipients. By requiring the State Bank of India to reveal comprehensive details about the bonds, including unique identification codes, the judgment aims to pave the way for greater public scrutiny and democratic integrity. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over electoral funding in India, challenging stakeholders to reconsider the balance between anonymity and accountability in political contributions.

Future of Electoral Funding in India

While the Supreme Court's decision to dismantle the electoral bond scheme signals a move towards greater transparency, it also opens the door to discussions on alternative mechanisms that can ensure both donor confidentiality and public accountability. The debate is far from over, with stakeholders across the political spectrum seeking viable solutions to the perennial challenge of black money in politics. As India navigates this complex terrain, the quest for a transparent, accountable, and democratic system of electoral funding continues to evolve.