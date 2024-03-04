Ekiti State Launches Agency Banking Programme, Empowering 1200 Youths Amidst Bank Exodus

Ekiti State government has unveiled an ambitious Agency Banking Programme aimed at extending financial services across its 177 wards, directly countering the adverse effects of bank departures due to security concerns. This initiative seeks to fill the void left by traditional banks, employing over 1,200 local youths in the process. Kayode Fasae, the state's Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, announced the programme during an inter-ministerial meeting in Ado-Ekiti, highlighting its dual focus on job creation and financial inclusion.

Targeted Approach for Financial Inclusion

In a strategic move to combat the scarcity of banking services in remote areas, the state has been segmented into 132 units for the effective rollout of this programme. Partnering with banks such as Wema, Stanbic IBTC, and FCMB, the initiative is poised to leverage the widespread distribution of agency banking to ensure that residents no longer need to undertake long journeys for their banking needs. This method not only promises to rejuvenate economic activities in the grassroots but also serves as a direct response to the challenges posed by recent bank robberies which led to the mass closure of bank branches in several local governments.

Empowerment Through Employment

With an eye on empowering the youth, the programme plans to engage more than 1,000 individuals as commission agents and an additional 200 as sole agents. This employment strategy is designed to harness the potential of Ekiti's youth, offering them not just jobs but roles that contribute significantly to the state's economy and the well-being of its residents. The commissioner elucidated on the programme's structure, emphasizing the formation of cluster groups among beneficiaries to facilitate an organized and impactful execution. Furthermore, the initiative is set to kickstart the collation of data on unemployed youths, market women, artisans, motorcycle riders, and people with disabilities, aiming to create a comprehensive database for job and empowerment opportunities.

Strategic Move for Sustainable Development

Agency banking represents a significant stride towards financial inclusivity, particularly in regions underserved by conventional banking facilities. As Mr. Fasae outlined, the programme is not merely an employment scheme but a foundational step towards integrating Ekiti's remote communities into the broader financial system. By doing so, Ekiti State not only addresses the immediate issue of unemployment among youths but also lays the groundwork for a more resilient and inclusive economic future. The success of this initiative could serve as a blueprint for other states facing similar challenges, demonstrating a proactive approach to leveraging financial technology for societal benefit.

This endeavour by the Ekiti State government marks a pivotal moment in its pursuit of comprehensive financial inclusion and employment generation. It stands as a testament to the administration's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for both economic growth and social welfare. As the programme unfolds, its impacts on the local economy, employment rates, and accessibility to financial services will be closely monitored, potentially setting a precedent for innovative governance and economic strategy in the region.