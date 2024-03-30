Ekiti State Governor Oyebanji Allocates N250M for 114 Retiree Gratitudes, Prioritizes Welfare

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has taken a monumental step by disbursing N250 million to 114 retirees from local government and primary education sectors, marking a significant move in addressing the long-standing issue of unpaid gratuities. This initiative not only underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of its retired workforce but also aims at clearing pension arrears dating back to March-September 2018.

Historic Payment to Retirees

The recent financial gesture by Governor Oyebanji is part of a broader strategy to alleviate the financial burdens faced by retired local government workers and primary school teachers in Ekiti State. By handing over cheques to the retirees in a ceremony in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, the governor reaffirmed his administration's dedication to ensuring that pensioners no longer endure lengthy waits for their dues. The administration has successfully paid out gratuities to 377 retirees to date, with plans to cover more ground in the near future.

Pension Arrears and Future Commitments

Oyebanji's administration has made significant headway in settling pension arrears, with three out of seven months already cleared. This progress is part of the governor's assurance to tackle the backlog of payments head-on, demonstrating a proactive approach to governance and social welfare. Furthermore, the state has increased its monthly release for gratuities from N50 million to N100 million, doubling its commitment to include more beneficiaries in its pension scheme.

Community and Health Initiatives for Pensioners

Apart from financial assistance, the Ekiti State Government, under Oyebanji's leadership, has introduced free health services specifically tailored for pensioners. This initiative, praised by the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Ekiti, underscores the administration's holistic approach to improving the lives of retired workers. The government's efforts reflect a notable shift towards ensuring the health and financial stability of its aging population, setting a commendable precedent for other states.

Through these strategic initiatives, Governor Oyebanji's administration is paving the way for a new era of pensioner welfare in Ekiti State. The focus on clearing pension arrears, increasing gratuity payments, and providing health services showcases a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of retired workers. As the state continues to make strides in these areas, the lives of many pensioners are set to improve, highlighting the importance of government intervention in ensuring the well-being of its citizens in their post-service years.