EIB, SACE, and Mediocredito Allocate €70M for Italian Green Projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has partnered with SACE and Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige to funnel €70 million into environmentally sustainable investments for Italian companies, marking a significant push towards green financing. The collaboration, ensuring an 80% guarantee by SACE, seeks to boost the green transition with at least a quarter of the total funds dedicated to strategic and sustainable projects.

Advertisment

Unlocking Green Potential

The initial tranche of €35 million is poised to unlock over €140 million in total investments, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. This move is not just about providing funds but also about offering these businesses favorable terms to facilitate long-term financing at competitive interest rates. It reflects a broader commitment to nurturing economic growth while steering the Italian industry towards decarbonization.

Advisory Services for a Greener Tomorrow

Advertisment

Alongside the financial support, an advisory agreement under the Green Gateway programme was signed to enhance investments in green transition. This collaboration will allow Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige to better assess the eligibility of projects for green financing and monitor their impact, leveraging EIB's expertise to cultivate a deeper understanding of EU taxonomy and foster innovative climate action financial products.

Strengthening the Fabric of Italian Economy

This operation not only bolsters the real economy and benefits the community but also underscores the synergy between major financial institutions in supporting Italy's sustainable development. Through this partnership, EIB, SACE, and Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige are setting a precedent for other regions to follow, demonstrating the pivotal role of green investments in achieving climate neutrality and fostering a sustainable future for all.