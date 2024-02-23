Egypt Signs Historic Contract for Ras Al-Hikma Project Development with UAE Partnership

Egypt has inked a monumental deal for the development of the Ras Al-Hikma project with a significant Emirati partnership, injecting an estimated $150 billion into the venture. The agreement, signed on Friday, marks a milestone in Egypt's investment landscape, boasting $35 billion in foreign direct investment to the Egyptian state within a tight two-month timeframe.

Advertisment

Largest Direct Investment in Egypt's History

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly hailed the deal as the largest direct investment pact in Egypt's history. He emphasized that this monumental undertaking falls within the framework of Egyptian investment laws and underscores a commitment to developing integrated urban communities rather than mere tourist resorts.

Financial Details Unveiled

Advertisment

Madbouly revealed intricate financial details of the agreement, stating that the UAE would inject $35 billion in foreign direct investment to Egypt within two months. This contribution will be split into two installments, with $15 billion disbursed within a week and an additional $20 billion within two months.

Economic Stability and Job Creation

Anticipating profound economic impacts, Madbouly projected that the Ras Al-Hikma project would usher in monetary stability, curb inflation, and eradicate the parallel market for dollars. He underscored that the influx of $35 billion in direct investments would address a significant portion of the current economic challenges, while also creating millions of job opportunities.

Advertisment

Partnership and Development Plan

Emphasizing the collaborative nature of the venture, Madbouly clarified that the Ras Al-Hikma City project embodies an "investment partnership, not an asset sale." It will be executed as part of a comprehensive plan for the development of the north coast, featuring smart cities and sustainable development practices.

Comprehensive Project Scope

Advertisment

The Ras Al-Hikma project encompasses the development of residential neighborhoods, world-class hotels, tourist resorts, entertainment facilities, and essential urban services. Additionally, a specialized free zone will be established to accommodate technological and light industries, along with a central neighborhood for finance and business to attract international companies.

Infrastructure Development

The project also includes the construction of an international airport south of Ras Al-Hikma City, with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company spearheading its development.

Advertisment

Agreement with International Organizations

Madbouly revealed that Egypt is on the cusp of finalizing agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the European Union, signaling imminent support and collaboration on economic and development fronts.

Acquisition and Project Timeline

Advertisment

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE's Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company announced the acquisition of development rights for the Ras Al-Hikma project in Egypt for $24 billion. Work on the project is expected to commence in early 2025, with the Egyptian government retaining a 35% stake in the venture.

Vision for Ras Al-Hikma

Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of the company, expressed a vision to transform Ras Al-Hikma into a premier luxury coastal destination, financial center, and free zone equipped with world-class infrastructure to bolster Egypt's economic and tourist potential.

Advertisment

The Ras Al-Hikma project is poised to redefine Egypt's economic landscape, offering a beacon of hope and prosperity for the nation's future.