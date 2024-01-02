en English
Economy

Egypt’s Current Account Deficit Soars to $2.81 billion in Q3 2023

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Egypt’s Current Account Deficit Soars to $2.81 billion in Q3 2023

Egypt’s economic landscape underwent a considerable shift in the third quarter of 2023 as its current account deficit soared to a high of $2.81 billion. This stark contrast from the previous quarter’s surplus of $557 million marks a significant shift in the nation’s economic activities.

Trade Dynamics and Current Transfers

A contributing factor to this deficit was a notable decrease in the exports of goods and services, which plummeted by $1.05 billion in the third quarter, settling at $17.29 billion. Furthermore, imports of goods and services saw an uptick, rising by $1.46 billion to reach $20.0 billion. The imbalance of trade activities, thus, became a significant driver of the current account deficit.

Another element impacting the overall financial balance was a dip in current transfers. These transfers, primarily consisting of remittances from Egyptians working abroad, fell by $93 million, dropping to a total of $4.52 billion.

A Look at the Past and the Path Ahead

This financial quarter’s performance contrasts sharply with the $1.40 billion surplus reported in the final quarter of 2022, a surplus that symbolized a rare financial victory for the country. It also differed significantly from the first quarter of 2023, when Egypt reported a current account deficit of $3.49 billion.

The Central Bank of Egypt is expected to provide a more detailed financial report in early February, which could offer further insights into the causes and implications of this economic shift.

External Debt and Economic Fluctuations

Despite the deficit, however, Egypt’s external debt showed a slight decrease, moving from $164.7 billion to $164.5 billion by the end of the third quarter. Such a decrease, albeit minor, indicates some level of stability in terms of external debt management.

The figures released by Egypt’s planning ministry paint a picture of flux in the country’s economic activities, with noticeable impacts on its current account balance and external debt levels. This fluctuation underlines the complex challenges Egypt faces as it navigates the global economic landscape.

Economy Egypt Finance
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

