en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Egyptian Government Embarks on Fiscal Planning for 2024/2025 with Emphasis on Equitable Resource Allocation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Egyptian Government Embarks on Fiscal Planning for 2024/2025 with Emphasis on Equitable Resource Allocation

Egypt’s Ministry of Finance has initiated the budget planning process for the fiscal year 2024/2025, engaging in detailed discussions with various administrative entities. These discussions are aimed at ensuring a coordinated financial strategy that brings together the disparate elements of Egypt’s vast administrative machinery under a unified fiscal plan.

Equitable Allocation of Resources

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has underscored the importance of equitable distribution of budget allocations, a principle that forms the bedrock of the government’s fiscal policy. According to Maait, this equitable distribution can only be achieved through a unified institutional vision, a vision that takes into account the varying needs and priorities of different sections of the Egyptian society.

Adaptability Amid Global Uncertainties

Minister Maait has also emphasized the government’s commitment to prepare a budget that is flexible and adaptable to exceptional global circumstances. This approach is designed to mitigate the impact of economic shocks, thereby reducing the financial burden on Egyptian citizens. In a world increasingly characterized by economic uncertainties and unpredictable market fluctuations, the Egyptian government aims to maintain stability and safeguard the economic interests of its people.

Enhancing Social Protection

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed the government to formulate a new social protection package. This includes measures to improve wages and pensions, along with a revision of the tax exemption limit. These steps are seen as crucial in improving the living conditions of Egyptian citizens and alleviating economic pressures. The draft of the state’s public budget for the fiscal year 2024/2025 and Egypt’s tax policy strategy for 2024-2030 are scheduled for community dialogue in February. A structural reform plan for the state’s public financials will be presented to the parliament for discussion before the end of the current fiscal year 2023/2024.

0
Economy Egypt Finance
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
18 seconds ago
WEF Predicts Economic Weakening in 2024 Amidst Geo-economic Fragmentation and AI Advancements
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its Chief Economists Outlook report for 2024, painting a somewhat bleak picture of the global economy. Over half of the chief economists surveyed anticipate a weakening global economy, spurred by tight financial conditions, increasing geopolitical tensions, and the rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Uneven Growth and
WEF Predicts Economic Weakening in 2024 Amidst Geo-economic Fragmentation and AI Advancements
Housing Affordability Crisis in Florida: A Closer Look
16 mins ago
Housing Affordability Crisis in Florida: A Closer Look
Global Economists' Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty
18 mins ago
Global Economists' Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty
Guangzhou's Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023
5 mins ago
Guangzhou's Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
5 mins ago
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
Retail Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth Amid Weak Customer Sentiment
5 mins ago
Retail Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth Amid Weak Customer Sentiment
Latest Headlines
World News
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
10 seconds
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
12 seconds
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
31 seconds
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
35 seconds
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
51 seconds
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
54 seconds
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
58 seconds
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
2 mins
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
2 mins
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app