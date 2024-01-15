Egyptian Government Embarks on Fiscal Planning for 2024/2025 with Emphasis on Equitable Resource Allocation

Egypt’s Ministry of Finance has initiated the budget planning process for the fiscal year 2024/2025, engaging in detailed discussions with various administrative entities. These discussions are aimed at ensuring a coordinated financial strategy that brings together the disparate elements of Egypt’s vast administrative machinery under a unified fiscal plan.

Equitable Allocation of Resources

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has underscored the importance of equitable distribution of budget allocations, a principle that forms the bedrock of the government’s fiscal policy. According to Maait, this equitable distribution can only be achieved through a unified institutional vision, a vision that takes into account the varying needs and priorities of different sections of the Egyptian society.

Adaptability Amid Global Uncertainties

Minister Maait has also emphasized the government’s commitment to prepare a budget that is flexible and adaptable to exceptional global circumstances. This approach is designed to mitigate the impact of economic shocks, thereby reducing the financial burden on Egyptian citizens. In a world increasingly characterized by economic uncertainties and unpredictable market fluctuations, the Egyptian government aims to maintain stability and safeguard the economic interests of its people.

Enhancing Social Protection

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed the government to formulate a new social protection package. This includes measures to improve wages and pensions, along with a revision of the tax exemption limit. These steps are seen as crucial in improving the living conditions of Egyptian citizens and alleviating economic pressures. The draft of the state’s public budget for the fiscal year 2024/2025 and Egypt’s tax policy strategy for 2024-2030 are scheduled for community dialogue in February. A structural reform plan for the state’s public financials will be presented to the parliament for discussion before the end of the current fiscal year 2023/2024.