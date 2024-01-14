Egyptian Finance Minister Unveils New Social Protection Package and Economic Reforms

In a bid to ease the burden on the citizens of Egypt, the country’s finance minister, Mohamed Maait, revealed a new presidential directive to constitute a social protection package. This package is aimed at enhancing wages, pensions and reinstating tax exemptions. Maait made this announcement during the annual conference of the Egyptian Tax Association.

Fiscal Reform and Tax Policy Strategy

The government is set to present a structural reform for the General State Finance before the end of the current fiscal year. This is in line with the government’s intention to launch a public dialogue on the Tax Policy Strategy for Egypt 2024/2030 in the upcoming month. The plan also includes an overhaul of the tax and customs systems, with a particular focus on the application of artificial intelligence to optimize state revenue and formalize the economy.

Significant Increases in Revenues

Maait reported a noteworthy rise in tax revenues, real estate transaction revenues, and gold sector revenues. This increase is largely attributed to the implementation of electronic systems. A new law is also in the pipeline to address accumulated tax files for entities with an annual turnover of up to EGP 10m, using a simplified tax system. The electronic invoice system has witnessed substantial adoption with 500,000 registrants and nearly one billion documents issued.

Proposed Incentives and Exemptions

Maait underscored the extension of the state treasury’s property tax exemption for industrial and other projects until 2026. He also hinted at the impending presentation of a new income tax law project. The government is offering a variety of incentives for investments. These include expedited value-added tax refunds, tax exemptions on profits from green hydrogen projects and strategic industries, and immediate tax waivers on industrial machinery imports. Furthermore, the government is prioritizing customs clearance for strategic goods to bolster the national industry and ensure the availability of essential goods.