Egypt to List Bonds on Hong Kong Exchange, Deepening Financial Ties with Asia

In a significant move aimed at diversifying its financing sources and deepening its ties with Asian markets, Egypt's Ministry of Finance has announced plans to list EGP-denominated bonds on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX). This strategic decision was reached during the recent Asia Financial Forum, setting a new course for Egypt's financial cooperation with Asian partners.

Egypt Strengthens Economic Ties with Hong Kong

The Finance Minister of Egypt, Mohamed Maait, highlighted the significance of this decision, marking a new chapter in Egypt's financial narrative. The move is not only expected to enhance bilateral trade and investment but also pave the way for greater cooperation with Asian markets. A key component of this agreement is the mutual commitment to eradicate dual taxation between Egypt and Hong Kong. This initiative, set to take effect later this year, is anticipated to lower tax barriers, thereby fostering a conducive environment for bilateral trade and investment.

Collaboration on Knowledge Transfer and Expertise

Furthering this alliance, both Egypt and Hong Kong have consented to collaborate on knowledge transfer and exchange expertise in the fields of taxes and customs. This step aims to strengthen economic ties between the two regions by promoting mutual growth and understanding. The shared commitment to economic cooperation is expected to yield fruitful results, contributing to the financial prosperity of both Egypt and Hong Kong.

Egypt's Growing Presence in Global Financial Market

Egypt has been progressively active in the global financial market. In a landmark move last year, it issued the first green sovereign bonds in the Middle East and North Africa region, raising a staggering $750 million for environmentally friendly projects. This green initiative underlines Egypt's commitment towards sustainable development. Moreover, Egypt has successfully issued panda bonds worth around 3.5 billion Chinese yuan ($500 million) to fund various projects. This testament to its effective engagement with the Chinese financial market signifies Egypt's strategic positioning in the global financial arena.