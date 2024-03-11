Egypt Tackles Budget Deficit: Sells Real Estate, Secures $20B IMF-Led Support Package

Egypt has embarked on significant financial reforms, including real estate sales and a comprehensive support package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as announced by Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.

These steps aim to elevate Egypt's primary budget surplus above 3.5% in the upcoming fiscal year, addressing longstanding deficit challenges exacerbated by high interest payments, currency devaluation, and soaring debt levels.

Economic Reforms and International Support

Amid efforts to stabilize its economy, Egypt agreed in February to sell development rights for the Ras al Hikma resort to Abu Dhabi for $2.4 billion, alongside securing an IMF-led funding package exceeding $20 billion. This package, highlighted by a crucial $3 billion contribution from the World Bank, signifies a pivotal move towards rectifying the country's fiscal balance.

These measures are part of a broader strategy to alleviate the budgetary strain caused by depreciating revenue streams, such as those from the Suez Canal, and increasing expenditure due to inflation and higher interest rates on national debt.

Finance Minister Maait detailed the government's approach to budget tightening and further state asset sales, aiming to maintain national debt below 90% of GDP. A significant devaluation of the Egyptian pound and a sharp increase in key overnight interest rates are among the steps taken to address a chronic dollar shortage that has hampered the economy.

These financial strategies, including the noteworthy transaction involving Ras al Hikma, are designed to inject much-needed capital into the general budget, offering a glimpse of fiscal recovery.

Future Outlook and Global Cooperation

The collaboration with international entities like the IMF and the World Bank, coupled with strategic economic reforms, positions Egypt on a path toward sustainable fiscal health. While challenges remain, including managing inflation and ensuring the efficient release of imported goods from ports, these initiatives reflect a committed pursuit of economic stability.

The global support and confidence in Egypt's reform agenda underscore a hopeful trajectory for overcoming its financial difficulties, setting a precedent for economic resilience and adaptability.