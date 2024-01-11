EFG Private Bank Expands into Swiss Ski Resorts, Eyeing Growth and High-End Clientele

EFG Private Bank, a leading player in the global financial scene, has further solidified its position by expanding its operations into the luxurious Swiss ski resorts of St. Moritz and Gstaad. The strategic move, initiated at the dawn of the year, aims at enhancing proximity to the bank’s affluent Swiss and international clientele, many of whom are proud homeowners in these high-profile destinations.

Experienced Leadership at the Helm

At the forefront of the new St. Moritz team is Stephan Uebersax, a former regional head for Credit Suisse, leading a competent team of nine members. Gstaad, on the other hand, will have its operations managed by another Credit Suisse alumnus, Manuel Blanco, leading a team of 11 dedicated employees.

Strategic Growth Following Market Shifts

This expansion by EFG Private Bank comes in the wake of the collapse and subsequent acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS in March of the previous year. Following this significant shift in the market, EFG proceeded to take over the Credit Suisse team in Israel, indicating a strategic approach towards leveraging opportunities presented by the market’s dynamics.

Open to Further Expansion

According to Franco Polloni, EFG’s head for Switzerland and Italy, the bank is open to considering further expansion into additional mountain resorts or Swiss cities. However, this would be contingent on strategic discussions slated for the upcoming months. The bank’s growth trajectory is mirrored in its share price, which has seen a commendable increase of over 25% in the past year. Furthermore, EFG reported assets under management amounting to a whopping 144 billion Swiss francs, a testament to its robust financial standing.

By incorporating targeted client profiles with skilled teams, EFG’s strategic moves are designed to cater to the global wealthy demographic, setting a new standard in private banking.