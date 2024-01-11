en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EFG Private Bank Expands into Swiss Ski Resorts, Eyeing Growth and High-End Clientele

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
EFG Private Bank Expands into Swiss Ski Resorts, Eyeing Growth and High-End Clientele

EFG Private Bank, a leading player in the global financial scene, has further solidified its position by expanding its operations into the luxurious Swiss ski resorts of St. Moritz and Gstaad. The strategic move, initiated at the dawn of the year, aims at enhancing proximity to the bank’s affluent Swiss and international clientele, many of whom are proud homeowners in these high-profile destinations.

Experienced Leadership at the Helm

At the forefront of the new St. Moritz team is Stephan Uebersax, a former regional head for Credit Suisse, leading a competent team of nine members. Gstaad, on the other hand, will have its operations managed by another Credit Suisse alumnus, Manuel Blanco, leading a team of 11 dedicated employees.

Strategic Growth Following Market Shifts

This expansion by EFG Private Bank comes in the wake of the collapse and subsequent acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS in March of the previous year. Following this significant shift in the market, EFG proceeded to take over the Credit Suisse team in Israel, indicating a strategic approach towards leveraging opportunities presented by the market’s dynamics.

Open to Further Expansion

According to Franco Polloni, EFG’s head for Switzerland and Italy, the bank is open to considering further expansion into additional mountain resorts or Swiss cities. However, this would be contingent on strategic discussions slated for the upcoming months. The bank’s growth trajectory is mirrored in its share price, which has seen a commendable increase of over 25% in the past year. Furthermore, EFG reported assets under management amounting to a whopping 144 billion Swiss francs, a testament to its robust financial standing.

By incorporating targeted client profiles with skilled teams, EFG’s strategic moves are designed to cater to the global wealthy demographic, setting a new standard in private banking.

0
Business Finance Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Twitch Confirms Layoffs of 35% of Its Workforce Globally
Twitch, the globally recognized live streaming platform, has officially confirmed the dismissal of over 500 employees worldwide, a significant reduction that represents about 35% of its total workforce. This wave of layoffs follows a previous one in March of the last year, where the company had let go of around 400 employees. Dan Clancy, the
Twitch Confirms Layoffs of 35% of Its Workforce Globally
KaJ Labs Commits to Strategic Token Buyback for AI Crypto Project AGII
6 mins ago
KaJ Labs Commits to Strategic Token Buyback for AI Crypto Project AGII
Pavo Acquires Thunderbrook Equestrian Limited: A Strategic Leap in the Equine Sector
6 mins ago
Pavo Acquires Thunderbrook Equestrian Limited: A Strategic Leap in the Equine Sector
Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition: Unfavorable Market Conditions Thwart Mandatory Business Combination
4 mins ago
Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition: Unfavorable Market Conditions Thwart Mandatory Business Combination
iDAC Appoints Gauri Khan as Brand Ambassador, Aiming for Industry Evolution
4 mins ago
iDAC Appoints Gauri Khan as Brand Ambassador, Aiming for Industry Evolution
Southwest Florida Sees Significant Appointments and Hires Across Sectors
5 mins ago
Southwest Florida Sees Significant Appointments and Hires Across Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
3 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
3 mins
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
4 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
4 mins
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
6 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
7 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
11 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
12 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
12 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app