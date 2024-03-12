Edo State Empowers 200 Women with POS Machines and N4m Grants for Sustainable Development

In an impactful move towards fostering economic independence among women, the Edo State Government, through the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues, has rolled out a significant empowerment program.

This initiative has successfully equipped 200 women with Point of Sale (POS) machines and a cumulative grant of N4 million. Aimed at commemorating International Women's Day, this program is a testament to the government's commitment to enhancing women's financial autonomy and societal contribution.

Strategic Partnerships for Empowerment

The program, revealed by the ministry's Public Relations Officer, Osato Ekhator, was conducted in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Wema Bank, and other partners passionate about women's empowerment.

This partnership underscores a shared vision for gender equality and the upliftment of women's status in society. By providing both financial support and the necessary tools for conducting business, the initiative promises a brighter future for the beneficiaries.

Impact and Expectations

With 75 women receiving their POS machines and grants during the International Women's Day celebration, and an additional 125 set to receive theirs shortly, the program aims at making these women self-sufficient entrepreneurs.

This effort is not only about financial aid but also about instilling confidence and fostering independence among women, enabling them to navigate and thrive in the evolving economic landscape.