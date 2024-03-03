Edelweiss Small Cap Fund: Diversified Portfolio & Recent Underperformance Explored

Should investors consider Edelweiss Small Cap for their portfolio? Launched on 7 February 2019, this equity fund focuses on small-cap stocks but also maintains a significant presence in mid caps. Managed by Trideep Bhattacharya and Sahil Shah, the fund has garnered attention for its diversified investment approach and impressive performance over its five-year tenure, despite recent struggles compared to its peers and benchmark.

Understanding Edelweiss Small Cap's Strategy

Edelweiss Small Cap aims to invest in businesses with scalable opportunities and notable returns on capital employed, steering clear of outsized sector or macroeconomic bets. The fund's agnostic stance towards growth or value investing, coupled with a no-compromise attitude towards quality, defines its portfolio strategy. Despite a diversified portfolio with modest positions even in its top bets, the fund has seen a dip in performance over the past year, lagging behind its index and peers significantly.

Portfolio Changes and Performance

Recent shifts in the fund's portfolio include new investments in Home First Finance Company India, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, and Voltas, amongst others. Simultaneously, the fund exited positions in Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Suzlon Energy, and others, reflecting its dynamic approach to portfolio management. As of 31 January 2024, the fund's assets under management stood at Rs. 3,157 crore, with an expense ratio of 1.89%. Despite a solid foundation and a strategic investment approach, the fund's recent performance dip raises questions about its immediate future prospects.

Investment Considerations

For potential investors, the decision to invest in Edelweiss Small Cap hinges on whether the fund can overcome its recent underperformance and leverage its diversified portfolio to deliver strong returns once again. The fund's focus on quality and scalability, combined with its avoidance of speculative sector or macro bets, suggests a solid long-term strategy. However, investors must weigh the fund's short-term challenges against its overall track record and the managers' ability to navigate market volatility effectively.

Edelweiss Small Cap's journey since its inception in 2019 exemplifies the challenges and rewards of small-cap investing. With a history of outperformance and a recent period of lagging behind, it presents a mixed bag for investors seeking growth through small-cap equities. As the market evolves, the fund's ability to adapt and capitalize on emerging opportunities will be crucial for its recovery and future success.