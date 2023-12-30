en English
Business

Edelweiss Financial Services to Raise Rs 250 Crore through Non-Convertible Debentures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:18 am EST
Edelweiss Financial Services to Raise Rs 250 Crore through Non-Convertible Debentures

In an assertive move to fortify its borrowing portfolio and fund assorted financing activities, Edelweiss Financial Services has unveiled its plan to amass funds up to Rs 250 crore via a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). NCDs, a type of financial instrument that doesn’t permit conversion into shares or equities, offers investors a fixed rate of interest, thereby making it an attractive proposition for both individuals and institutional investors seeking a steady income.

A Strategic Funding Manoeuvre

This decision comes as a calculated bid that allows Edelweiss Financial Services to raise capital without diluting equity. The issuance of NCDs is a widely accepted practice among businesses in pursuit of capital procurement. By opting for this approach, the company can draw investment while assuring investors a fixed income, thereby creating a win-win situation for both parties involved.

Navigating Regulatory Compliance

The announcement has been executed in compliance with regulatory mandates. Edelweiss is expected to divulge further details concerning the terms of the issue, the interest rates, and the credit rating of the NCDs. These particulars will play a pivotal role in influencing investment decisions from those interested in fixed-income securities.

Investment Opportunities on the Horizon

The decision to issue NCDs opens up a lucrative opportunity for investors to invest in a well-established financial services company. With the NCDs offering a fixed rate of interest, it could serve as an appealing investment avenue for those looking for a steady income stream. The financial world is eagerly awaiting more detailed information from Edelweiss about this public issue.

Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
