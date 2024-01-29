Edelman Smithfield Strengthens Executive Roster: Key Appointments Announced

Edelman Smithfield, a leading financial communications firm, has announced a trio of high-profile appointments in a strategic move to bolster its expansion in various financial communication services. The firm's new executive roster includes Amy Feng, Ira Gorsky, and Marco Castellani, who will be stepping into the roles of Executive Vice President, Managing Director, and Senior Vice President respectively.

Amy Feng: Executive Vice President

Amy Feng joins the firm as the Executive Vice President, bringing a wealth of experience from her previous roles in investor relations and financial advisory. Having served in companies such as Shopify and Joele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, her expertise will be an invaluable asset to the firm. Feng is also a board member at Whitestone REIT, further enriching her financial acumen.

Ira Gorsky: Managing Director

Ira Gorsky, a seasoned professional with over two decades of capital markets expertise, has been promoted to the role of Managing Director. His areas of proficiency, particularly in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), crisis management, and litigation, are expected to lend a strategic edge to Edelman Smithfield's operations.

Marco Castellani: Senior Vice President

Completing the triumvirate is Marco Castellani, who steps into the role of Senior Vice President. Castellani's background, including positions at Citigroup and Boston Consulting Group, will bolster the firm's shareholder activism capabilities. These key appointments mark Edelman Smithfield's commitment to providing strategic counsel in complex capital markets, addressing both investor perspectives and broader stakeholder communications.

Edelman Smithfield operates as a specialized financial communications entity within Edelman. With a network of approximately 250 advisors spread over 25 cities and 15 countries, the firm serves a wide range of global clients. These strategic appointments are set to enhance the firm's ability to help clients navigate complex capital markets and underline its growth trajectory in M&A, shareholder activism, IPOs, and investor relations.