ED Freezes Rs 16.43 Crore in Dani Data App Case for Alleged Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent action of freezing amounts totaling Rs 16.43 crore linked to the web-based mobile application 'Dani Data' has marked a significant move in the investigation of financial irregularities and suspected money laundering activities. Conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the operation targeted six premises of payment aggregators in Bengaluru and Pune on March 20, uncovering a complex web of transactions designed to dupe the public.

Investigation Triggered by FIR

The ED initiated its investigation following a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Cyber Crime police station in Palanpur, Gujarat. The FIR was against the controllers of 'Dani Data' and others, who were accused of offering guaranteed returns against public investments, with a minimum return promise of 0.75% per game. This scheme allured thousands, leading them to deposit significant amounts through the app, which was subsequently removed from the Google Play Store by the accused.

Search Operations and Findings

On November 1 of the previous year, the ED conducted searches across 14 premises in Delhi and Gujarat, unraveling the involvement of a Chinese national among others in the conspiracy. The accused were found to have cheated thousands of investors by inducing them to deposit crores of rupees through the said app. The meticulous search operations at the premises of payment aggregators have been a critical step in tracing the flow of the illicit funds and understanding the modus operandi of the accused.

Implications of the ED's Action

The freezing of funds is a pivotal development in the ongoing investigation, hinting at the extensive reach of the financial network operated by the accused. This action not only disrupts the flow of illicit funds but also serves as a warning to other potential fraudsters leveraging digital platforms to exploit the public. As the investigation progresses, it is expected to unveil more about the intricate financial web spun by the accused and their associates.