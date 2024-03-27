ECSE Launches 2024 Regional Schools Investment Competition for Eastern Caribbean Students

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), in collaboration with its licensed member broker dealers and the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC), has officially announced the commencement of the 2024 Regional Schools Investment Competition (RSIC). Aimed at fostering financial literacy and investment understanding among the youth, this initiative invites students from across the Eastern Caribbean to participate in a dynamic and educational securities trading competition.

Educational Foundation and Competition Structure

Prior to the competition, participants will be offered a series of Education Webinars. These webinars are designed to equip students with the fundamental knowledge of investment basics, financial securities, and the workings of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Markets. Furthermore, a dedicated briefing session will be organized for competitors to outline the rules and objectives of the RSIC. Targeting 3rd through 5th form students along with 1st year tertiary level students, the competition is structured in two main phases. Initially, schools will compete within their own country in the Intra-Country phase. Winners from this stage will advance to the regional phase, where they will vie for the title of Regional Champion.

Competition Timeline and Participation

Scheduled to unfold over October and November 2024, the RSIC promises an engaging six-week period where students will simulate real-life securities market activities. This hands-on experience is invaluable, providing participants with a unique opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in a practical setting. Interested schools and students are encouraged to register online through the ECSE website, where further information and updates regarding the competition will be made available.

Impact and Expectations

The RSIC is more than just a competition; it is a comprehensive educational initiative that seeks to instill a deeper understanding of the financial markets in the region's youth. By engaging directly with the mechanics of investing and trading, students are expected to develop critical thinking and analytical skills that will serve them well in their academic and future professional lives. Last year's competition saw VFCSS Invest of Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School in Saint Lucia crowned as the inaugural Regional Champion, setting a high standard for this year's participants.

As the 2024 RSIC approaches, anticipation builds among students, educators, and industry professionals alike. This competition not only highlights the importance of financial education in today's economic climate but also fosters a spirit of collaboration and competition among the Eastern Caribbean's youth. With the support of the ECSE, ECSRC, and member broker dealers, the RSIC is poised to make a significant impact on the region's approach to financial literacy and investment education.