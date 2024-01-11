en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Economic Modern Family Peaks in December: Implications for the Market

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Economic Modern Family Peaks in December: Implications for the Market

The Economic Modern Family, a cohort of market indexes and sectors that reflect the overarching economic mood, has witnessed a significant peak in December, followed by a notable retreat. Key players such as the Russell 2000, Regional Banks, Transportation, and Retail have all experienced marked declines from their apex, while Semiconductors and Biotechnology have displayed more resilience. Notably, Biotechnology is currently leading the pack as the strongest sector.

January Calendar Range – A Market Compass

The emphasis of the discussion is on the importance of the January calendar range, which is defined by the high and low points of January. This range serves as a valuable indicator of the market’s trajectory for the year. The prudent approach, as suggested, would be to adopt a bullish stance above the range high, exercise caution below the range low, and practice patience within the range, keeping in mind the potential for market volatility.

Small Caps – The Economic Weathervane

Small caps are spotlighted as a crucial barometer of economic sentiment. The author voices concern over growth stocks, especially in the absence of support from small caps. Retail also emerges as an area of interest, with several stock picks performing markedly well, even as the ETF teeters precariously above critical support levels.

Waiting for the Next Major Market Direction

The writer advocates maintaining neutrality on the market’s next significant direction until the January calendar ranges are established. The focus is on factors like supply chain issues, geopolitics, Federal Reserve policies on interest rates, and the dollar’s trajectory. In the long term, the dollar appears susceptible, despite a recent uptick. In contrast, gold is range-bound but ready, and oil is consolidating with hints of an upward movement.

Commodities Poised for a Late Spring Comeback

Commodities are projected to regain their momentum by late spring to early summer. The weekly charts reveal that both gold and oil are lagging compared to the SPY, with gold encountering a bearish momentum divergence suggesting the potential for lower prices. Nevertheless, there is belief in its ability to maintain above $2000. Oil, conversely, exhibits a bullish momentum divergence, indicating that the current sell-off may be receding, potentially paving the way for a rise in prices.

0
Business Economy Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Ontario Securities Commission Unveils 2024 Seniors Expert Advisory Committee
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has unveiled the composition of its Seniors Expert Advisory Committee (SEAC) for 2024, marking a crucial step in addressing the unique challenges faced by the province’s senior investors. The SEAC is designed to counsel the OSC on securities-related policy, operational education, and outreach activities, all tailored to meet the needs
Ontario Securities Commission Unveils 2024 Seniors Expert Advisory Committee
Marks & Spencer Witnesses Significant Boost in Christmas Sales
6 mins ago
Marks & Spencer Witnesses Significant Boost in Christmas Sales
One Global Partners with Travelport to Modernize Corporate Travel
7 mins ago
One Global Partners with Travelport to Modernize Corporate Travel
New Report Analyzes Factors Behind Gender Wage Gap in North America
2 mins ago
New Report Analyzes Factors Behind Gender Wage Gap in North America
UK's FCA Investigates Motor Finance Firms Over Historic Commission Models
4 mins ago
UK's FCA Investigates Motor Finance Firms Over Historic Commission Models
Darktrace Reports Significant Growth, CEO Involved in Legal Case
4 mins ago
Darktrace Reports Significant Growth, CEO Involved in Legal Case
Latest Headlines
World News
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness
2 mins
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness
Xyrus Torres Leaves FEU for Professional Basketball Career with TNT Triple Giga
2 mins
Xyrus Torres Leaves FEU for Professional Basketball Career with TNT Triple Giga
Uttar Pradesh Government Halts Funding for Madrasa Teachers: Impact and Implications
3 mins
Uttar Pradesh Government Halts Funding for Madrasa Teachers: Impact and Implications
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
5 mins
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Eugenie Bouchard: From Tennis Court to Pickleball Arena
7 mins
Eugenie Bouchard: From Tennis Court to Pickleball Arena
'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3: A Journey into the World of Podiatry
7 mins
'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3: A Journey into the World of Podiatry
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
8 mins
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials
8 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
9 mins
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
26 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app