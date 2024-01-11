Economic Modern Family Peaks in December: Implications for the Market

The Economic Modern Family, a cohort of market indexes and sectors that reflect the overarching economic mood, has witnessed a significant peak in December, followed by a notable retreat. Key players such as the Russell 2000, Regional Banks, Transportation, and Retail have all experienced marked declines from their apex, while Semiconductors and Biotechnology have displayed more resilience. Notably, Biotechnology is currently leading the pack as the strongest sector.

January Calendar Range – A Market Compass

The emphasis of the discussion is on the importance of the January calendar range, which is defined by the high and low points of January. This range serves as a valuable indicator of the market’s trajectory for the year. The prudent approach, as suggested, would be to adopt a bullish stance above the range high, exercise caution below the range low, and practice patience within the range, keeping in mind the potential for market volatility.

Small Caps – The Economic Weathervane

Small caps are spotlighted as a crucial barometer of economic sentiment. The author voices concern over growth stocks, especially in the absence of support from small caps. Retail also emerges as an area of interest, with several stock picks performing markedly well, even as the ETF teeters precariously above critical support levels.

Waiting for the Next Major Market Direction

The writer advocates maintaining neutrality on the market’s next significant direction until the January calendar ranges are established. The focus is on factors like supply chain issues, geopolitics, Federal Reserve policies on interest rates, and the dollar’s trajectory. In the long term, the dollar appears susceptible, despite a recent uptick. In contrast, gold is range-bound but ready, and oil is consolidating with hints of an upward movement.

Commodities Poised for a Late Spring Comeback

Commodities are projected to regain their momentum by late spring to early summer. The weekly charts reveal that both gold and oil are lagging compared to the SPY, with gold encountering a bearish momentum divergence suggesting the potential for lower prices. Nevertheless, there is belief in its ability to maintain above $2000. Oil, conversely, exhibits a bullish momentum divergence, indicating that the current sell-off may be receding, potentially paving the way for a rise in prices.