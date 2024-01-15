en English
Finance

Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
It was the last thing Linnea Wolfe wanted for her beloved cat, Begherra – a decision between a costly $6,500 surgery and euthanasia. The severe eye problem Begherra faced required immediate medical attention. But the financial burden was too heavy for Wolfe, leading her towards the heartbreaking contemplation of ‘economic euthanasia’, a term becoming uncomfortably familiar among pet owners.

The Rising Dilemma of Economic Euthanasia

Increasingly, pet owners are finding themselves in a similar predicament as Wolfe. As veterinary costs skyrocket, the decision to put a pet down due to financial constraints is becoming more common. This phenomenon, known as ‘economic euthanasia’, is gaining attention, begging the question: Is the life of a pet measured by the owner’s ability to foot the vet bill?

Regional Animal Protection Society’s Intervention

Stepping into this financial and ethical battlefield is the Richmond-based Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS). Under the leadership of CEO Eyal Lichtmann, RAPS has been advocating for pet owners and their furry family members. One of their key arguments is for veterinary costs to be made tax-deductible and for corporations to include pet care in their extended healthcare plans for employees.

Since 2018, RAPS has provided around $5.5 million in subsidies, breaking down financial barriers for pet owners and offering a lifeline for pets in need. Their intervention in Wolfe’s case meant that Begherra received the required surgery.

Begherra’s Journey to Recovery

Today, Begherra is adjusting well to a life without his eyes, relying on his whiskers to navigate his world. His survival and adaptability are a testament to the efforts of RAPS and the determination of pet owners like Wolfe.

Wolfe expressed her profound gratitude for RAPS’ intervention, highlighting the emotional toll of facing the potential loss of a pet due to financial constraints. It is a reality many pet owners face, and organizations like RAPS are making a difference, one pet at a time.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

