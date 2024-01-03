en English
Business

ECB’s Rulebook Development Group Advances Towards Implementing Digital Euro

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
The European Central Bank’s (ECB) Rulebook Development Group has made considerable strides in sketching out the blueprint for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in Europe. This committee, composed of industry advocates and representatives from national central banks, has been tirelessly working on creating a comprehensive set of regulations for digital euro transactions.

The Road to a Digital Euro

Since January 2023, the development group has been deep in the design phase, crafting functional and operational models, as well as the overarching architecture and standards for the proposed digital euro. This draft rulebook, which covers a broad spectrum of areas such as technical scheme requirements and adherence models, is a product of the collective effort involving participants from diverse sectors including consumers, retailers, and intermediaries.

Refining the Legislation

The draft rulebook is currently undergoing a meticulous review by the entire development group. This process involves dissecting each section of the proposed legislation, offering suggestions, and making necessary revisions based on the feedback received. The ECB has emphasized that this feedback process is a pivotal part of refining the draft legislation, ensuring that it is robust and adaptable to future adjustments.

A Milestone in the Digitization Journey

The development of this rulebook represents a significant milestone in the potential implementation of the digital euro. When finalized and adopted, these rules and standards will provide the foundation for a digital currency system, cementing a major advancement in the digitization of the European currency system. However, the ECB has clarified that the decision to launch the digital euro will only be made once the appropriate legislation is fully prepared and adopted, a process which is anticipated to continue for two more years.

Business Europe Finance
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

