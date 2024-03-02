ECA Spearheads Carbon Markets Development, Boosts Climate Financing in Africa

Amid global efforts to combat climate change, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is taking significant strides in reforming the global financial architecture to enhance climate-responsive financing. This move, part of ECA's broader agenda from April 2023 to February 2024, aims to elevate the economic value of carbon markets and improve the positive perception of migration in African economies. Said Adejumobi, director of ECA's Strategic Planning, Oversight and Results Division, highlights the organization's multifaceted approach to bolstering the continent's capacity in these areas.

Unlocking Carbon Market's Potential

Recognizing the untapped economic value of carbon markets, the ECA has initiated consultations with African countries to develop and operationalize a comprehensive framework. This effort is crucial for enabling nations to harness the financial benefits of carbon trading, thereby contributing to sustainable development and climate change mitigation efforts. The Climate Investment Funds (CIF), with substantial investments in climate projects across low- and middle-income countries, underscores the importance of such initiatives.

Reframing Migration's Economic Impact

Adejumobi sheds light on the ECA's work to quantify and improve the narrative around migration's impact on African economies. Contrary to the often negative perception of immigration on the continent, the ECA's research suggests that migrants significantly contribute to the economies of their host countries. This insight is part of ECA's broader effort to support countries in enhancing their statistical capabilities, reforming tax systems, and developing robust capital markets.

Advancing National Development through IPRT

The adoption of the Integrated Planning and Reporting system (IPRT) represents a key achievement in aligning national development plans with Agendas 2030 and 2063. This system, which garnered the 2023 International Standards of Accounting and Reporting Honours, facilitates streamlined planning processes, enabling countries to effectively measure and tackle challenges such as illicit financial flows. Adejumobi emphasizes the critical need for accurate measurement and identification of these flows to secure national economies against potential losses.

As the ECA continues to lead efforts in developing carbon markets and redefining the economic value of migration, the potential for transformative change in Africa's economic landscape is immense. The organization's focus on capacity building, policy reform, and strategic planning underscores a comprehensive approach to fostering sustainable development and economic resilience across the continent.