Brazil

Ebury Advances Expansion in Brazil with Launch of Ebury Bank

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Ebury Advances Expansion in Brazil with Launch of Ebury Bank

Ebury, a leading financial technology company, has taken a bold stride in expanding its global footprint with the launch of Ebury Bank in Brazil. This move places Ebury at the forefront of cross-border payment solutions, addressing the growing demand for robust financial services in a market characterized by volatility and burgeoning international trade.

Ebury’s Expansion in Brazil

Ebury Bank, specifically tailored to cater to the Brazilian market, operates under a local foreign exchange banking license. This strategic positioning allows Ebury to offer an extensive range of financial products to legal entities, thereby facilitating international trade engagements. The launch follows the successful acquisition of the Bexs Group, which includes Bexs Banco and Bexs Pay, and is part of a broader initiative to strengthen Ebury’s global presence.

Addressing Financial Risks

The Brazilian real’s volatility against major currencies like the US dollar and Chinese yuan presents financial risks that Ebury Bank seeks to mitigate. Through its comprehensive suite of offerings, the bank aims to empower foreign trade companies to navigate these uncertainties with confidence. Ebury’s Global Chief Commercial Officer, Fernando Pierri, emphasized the strategic importance of Brazil in the company’s growth plans.

Looking Ahead

Founded in 2009, Ebury operates in over 25 countries, with its primary markets being the UK, Spain, and now Brazil. The company is exploring the potential for an initial public offering in Brazil within the next two years. In addition to Brazil, Ebury’s expansion plans include operations in Chile and a recent foray into the African market through an acquisition in South Africa. The company also seeks to facilitate China-Brazil trade and payments with its API products, simplifying transactions between the two nations.

Brand Reach in the Sports Industry

In a remarkable extension of its brand reach, Ebury has become the official fintech partner of the Dutch football team PSV Eindhoven. This multi-year deal underscores Ebury’s commitment to diversifying its portfolio and enhancing its global visibility.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

