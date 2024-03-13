EBRD Director Hails Kazakhstan's Reform Journey, Eyes Vibrant Future

ASTANA — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) Director for Kazakhstan, Huseyin Ozhan, recently shared his insights with The Astana Times on Kazakhstan's impressive journey of reform and growth. Reflecting on his tenure since September 2021, Ozhan highlighted the nation's dynamic advancements, especially post the January 2022 events, underlining EBRD's commitment to fostering sustainable development in the region.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Reforms Propel Forward

Following the tumultuous events of January 2022, Kazakhstan has embarked on a series of wide-ranging reforms across political and economic spheres. Ozhan expressed admiration for the country's initiatives in education, decarbonization, and public-private partnerships, notably mentioning the successful initial public offering of Kazakhstan’s Air Astana, which signaled strong local and international investor confidence. These efforts are in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to accelerate the banking sector's development, aiming to enhance financial inclusivity and support economic growth.

Supporting the Next Generation

Advertisment

The EBRD has not only focused on macroeconomic reforms but also on empowering Kazakhstan's youth and entrepreneurial landscape. Through initiatives like Star Ventures and Youth in Business, the bank is investing in the future, helping budding entrepreneurs scale their operations. This approach underscores the EBRD's belief in Kazakhstan's vibrant youth as a cornerstone for sustainable development, with Ozhan noting the significant demand and potential within the country's startup ecosystem.

EBRD's Ongoing Commitment

With an investment exceeding $10 billion across nearly 320 projects in over three decades, the EBRD's active portfolio in Kazakhstan is a testament to its long-term commitment to the country’s prosperity. As Kazakhstan continues to navigate global challenges, the EBRD's support for its reform agenda and investment in sustainable development projects remain crucial. This partnership not only facilitates economic growth but also ensures that Kazakhstan remains a key player in the region's developmental narrative.

As Kazakhstan charts its path forward, the role of international partnerships and continued reform efforts cannot be understated. The synergy between the nation's ambitious reform agenda and the EBRD's support for sustainable development heralds a promising future, reinforcing Kazakhstan's resilience and adaptability in an ever-changing global landscape.