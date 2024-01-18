EBank Approves Capital Increase Amidst Suez Canal Revenue Decline

The Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank), a prominent institution listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and a notable figurehead in promoting export activities across a spectrum of economic sectors, has received approval to bolster its issued and paid-up capital. A unanimous decision from the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting (OGM and EGM) has paved the way for this significant capital escalation.

Capital Increase Through Bonus Shares

Specifically, the capital will witness an upsurge by EGP 840.144 million, a significant sum to be distributed over 84.014 million shares in the form of bonus shares. This decision was cemented on January 17th through a formal filing, marking a major shift in the bank's financial strategy.

EBank's Role in Facilitating Exports

This strategic move is an integral part of the bank's ongoing efforts to amplify its financial base. The EBank has consistently been at the forefront of facilitating export activities across the agricultural, industrial, commercial, and services sectors.

Impact of Red Sea Insecurity

The insecurity prevailing in the Red Sea has resulted in decreased naval traffic through the Suez Canal. Giants of merchant trade are now opting for transit from the Cape of Good Hope. This shift has led to a sharp decline in Suez Canal revenues, which had previously seen an increase of 25.2% in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Egypt's Strategy to Overcome Dollar Shortage

In response to these challenges, the Egyptian government is exploring the securitization of foreign currency earnings, particularly from the Suez Canal, to mitigate the shortage of dollars in the Central Bank's coffers. The government is setting ambitious targets, aiming to raise foreign currency sources worth 300 billion by 2030 and boost export volume, tourism revenue, and foreign direct investment. Additionally, Egypt is seeking a US guarantee to make a confident return to international debt markets.