EBA Extends Anti-Money Laundering Guidelines to Crypto Firms

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has ushered in a new era for crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) by updating its Guidelines on money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF). Effective from December 30, 2024, this update is a strategic move aimed at unifying anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) efforts within the European Union (EU).

Addressing the Risks in Crypto Transactions

The revision of the guidelines is a response to the perceived increased risks in crypto transactions, which include quick transaction speeds and the potential for anonymity. By providing CASPs with a list of risk factors, the EBA aims to help identify vulnerabilities related to their customers, products, delivery channels, and geographic operations. CASPs are encouraged to employ measures such as blockchain analytics tools to mitigate these risks.

The Extension of Guidelines

The EBA's guidance also extends to other financial institutions that have CASPs as customers or are exposed to crypto assets. This extension is designed to ensure these institutions manage the associated risks effectively. It is part of the EU's broader regulatory framework, which includes the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, and EU directives aimed at harmonizing AML/CFT approaches and aligning with international standards.

EU's Dedication to Combating ML and TF

Authorities are required to report compliance within two months of the official translations being published in EU languages. This requirement underscores the EU's dedication to combating ML and TF in the cryptocurrency sector. The guidelines' implementation is a clear indication of the EU's commitment to ensuring transparency, promoting security, and mitigating financial crime vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset market.