Eaton Vance Unveils Closed-End Fund Distributions for February 2024

Eaton Vance, an integral component of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has officially announced distribution details for a number of its closed-end funds for February 2024. The announcement, which came into effect on February 1, 2024, meticulously outlines the distributions' schedules. The schedule includes the Declaration Date on February 1, 2024, Ex-Dates on February 12 and 21, 2024, Record Dates on February 13 and 22, 2024, and Payable Dates on February 20 and 29, 2024.

Details of the Distribution

The declaration encompasses both municipal bond funds and taxable funds. The announcement goes further to highlight the specific distribution rates and changes from prior distributions for each fund. Notably, some of the funds are functioning under a managed distribution plan. This plan may entail a return of capital and is not necessarily a reflection of the fund's investment performance.

A Word of Caution from Eaton Vance

In its announcement, Eaton Vance issued a cautionary note stating that the distribution amount should not be construed as an indicator of performance, yield, or income. The firm further explained that a fund's distributions might consist of various tax-characterized amounts.

Eaton Vance's Investment Approach

The firm underscored its approach to investment management, which includes fundamental analysis, risk management, tax management, and the relentless pursuit of consistent long-term returns. Eaton Vance also pointed out that shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and are subject to investment risk.