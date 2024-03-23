Easter Egg Prices Set to Rise in 2025: Cadbury's Resilience Amid Economic Shifts

As higher interest rates and inflation reshape consumer spending habits, Cadbury's manufacturing facility in Victoria, Australia, emerges as a beacon of resilience and innovation. Producing two million Easter eggs daily, Cadbury, owned by Mondelez International, is set to sell over 450 million chocolate eggs and 15 million bunnies this season, defying the broader trend of consumer cautiousness.

Advertisment

Economic Resilience in Chocolate Consumption

Despite the economic downturn affecting various sectors, Cadbury's Easter products have witnessed consistent growth. Darren O'Brien, Mondelez International's Australian president, attributes this to chocolate being an 'affordable moment of joy.' This resilience is particularly noteworthy as cocoa prices reach record highs, with adverse weather conditions in West Africa, a major cocoa-producing region, severely impacting supply.

Price Stability vs. Rising Costs

Advertisment

For now, Cadbury has managed to keep its Easter product prices relatively stable compared to last year. However, the unprecedented rise in cocoa prices, from US$4275 a tonne to over US$8000, signals inevitable price adjustments in the future. This scenario is compounded by increasing costs in sugar and dairy, essential ingredients in chocolate production. Simon Crowe, owner of Koko Black, anticipates a necessary price hike in handmade chocolate treats, reflecting the broader industry's challenge of managing rising input costs without alienating cost-sensitive consumers.

Strategic Responses and Future Outlook

To mitigate the impact of soaring input costs, Mondelez International has invested $34 million in its Ringwood facility, aiming to double its Easter egg production. This move, alongside Koko Black's search for a larger manufacturing site, exemplifies the industry's proactive stance against the backdrop of supply chain volatility. However, with cocoa prices remaining high and another poor harvest looming, chocolate makers face the daunting task of balancing cost pressures with consumer expectations, ensuring the sustainability of this beloved confectionery tradition.