East African Insurance Supervisors Commit to Bolster Cross-Border Insurance

In a significant move towards bolstering insurance uptake and penetration, East African Insurance Supervisors, functioning under the East African Insurance Supervisors Association (EAISA), have pledged their commitment to a joint effort. The resolution came about at the 7th Special Meeting of their Executive Committee in Eldoret, focusing on the promotion of cross-border insurance products and services.

Adoption of the EAISA Strategic Plan

The meeting marked the adoption of the EAISA 2024/2025 - 2028/2029 Strategic Plan, a strategic document that mandates member countries to align their legal and regulatory frameworks to facilitate cross-border insurance operations. The deadline for this alignment is set for September 2025. Additionally, the plan necessitates insurers to establish risk management and solvency standards by June 2025.

Key Themes and Areas for Improvement

The Strategic Plan is built around five central themes - stability of the insurance industry, market development and innovation, consumer protection, institutional sustainability, and cooperation and integration of the industry. It pinpoints 11 crucial areas for improvement, including claims handling, fair pricing, and product diversification.

Regional Frameworks and Collaboration

Furthermore, the plan calls for the establishment of regional frameworks to facilitate information exchange, risk assessment, and supervision. The meeting, hosted by Kenya's Insurance Regulatory Authority, witnessed attendance from representatives of various member states, including Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Burundi.

This collaborative endeavour aims to address challenges faced by the East African Community (EAC) insurance markets, such as market volatility, climate risks, cyber threats, geopolitical issues, and frontier risks that disrupt supply chains and present new regulatory challenges.