East African Cables Sells 51% Stake in Tanzanian Unit to Msufini, Bolstering Regional Presence

Nairobi, Kenya's East African Cables (EAC) has initiated a significant shift in its business strategy by selling a majority stake in its Tanzanian subsidiary. The company confirmed the sale of 16.2 million ordinary shares, representing 51% of EAC Tanzania's issued share capital, to Msufini (T) Limited on March 6, 2024. This move is poised to reshape the landscape of the cable and water treatment chemicals manufacturing sectors in Tanzania.

Advertisment

Strategic Divestment for Growth

The divestment of the majority stake in EAC Tanzania to Msufini, a key player in the Tanzanian water treatment chemicals market, marks a pivotal moment for both companies. EAC's decision to sell comes as part of a broader strategy to optimize its portfolio and focus on core areas where it holds competitive advantages. The sale, subject to the approval of EAC shareholders and regulatory bodies, is expected to enhance shareholder value and strengthen the company's financial position, allowing for reinvestment in high-growth areas.

Impact on EAC Tanzania and Msufini's Operations

Advertisment

Upon completion of the transaction, EAC Tanzania will no longer operate as a subsidiary of East African Cables. This change is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to EAC Tanzania's operations, with Msufini's expertise in the Tanzanian market expected to bolster the company's local presence and operational efficiency. For Msufini, the acquisition extends its portfolio into the manufacturing of a wide range of cables, potentially opening new revenue streams and synergies between the two companies' product lines.

Looking Ahead: Implications for the Market

The sale of EAC Tanzania to Msufini comes at a time when the Tanzanian economy is experiencing robust growth, driven by industrialization and increasing demand for infrastructure development. This transaction not only signifies confidence in the Tanzanian market but also underscores the strategic importance of local manufacturing capabilities. As these two companies embark on their new journey, the focus will be on how they leverage their combined strengths to capture emerging opportunities within Tanzania and the broader East African region.