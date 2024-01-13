en English
Business

Easing of Financial Conditions: A Gateway to a Surge in M&A and Shareholder Returns?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
Easing of Financial Conditions: A Gateway to a Surge in M&A and Shareholder Returns?

In an unprecedented turn of events, the financial conditions over the past two months have witnessed remarkable easing. This has set the stage for a potential resurgence in debt-driven mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and a surge in shareholder returns. With borrowing costs plummeting, companies are transitioning from a focus on balance sheet health to adopting a more aggressive stance. The aim is to expand through acquisitions and leverage.

Anticipation from Major Financial Institutions

Strategists from leading financial institutions such as Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., and Barclays Plc anticipate that, despite expected modest economic growth, businesses will attempt to enhance earnings and share prices through these activities. This trend may lead to an increase in corporate debt as firms capitalise on the favourable credit environment to fund their expansion and shareholder return strategies.

Broader Impact on Economic and Financial Sectors

The easing of financial conditions is not limited to a single effect. It has also had a broader impact on various economic and financial sectors, indicating a shift in market dynamics. This could affect investment and lending practices, shaping the way forward.

A Glance at the Previous Year

Last year saw M&A activity dip below $3tn for the first time in a decade. However, 2024 is showing promising signs, with a potential uptick in deals. The value of total transactions globally last year fell 17 per cent to about $2.9tn. With borrowing costs on the decline, it is becoming easier for CEOs of publicly listed companies to justify the cost of deals to shareholders.

Lower interest rates are also making it more feasible for private equity dealmakers to balance the books on their leveraged buyouts. Select sectors are showing signs of revival, with a handful of mega-deals in the energy and healthcare sectors. However, deterrents to deal-making such as a stringent antitrust environment and geopolitical instability persist.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

