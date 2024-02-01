Ease Capital Backs Community Investment Group with $32M Acquisition Financing

Commercial mortgage lender, Ease Capital, has supplied Community Investment Group (CIG) with a $32 million acquisition financing for the purchase and renovation of Dove Landing Apartments, a multifamily complex situated in Virginia Beach, VA. The financing, a three-year interest-only, non-recourse debt, was originated and structured by Barclay Lynch of Ease Capital.

Financing Arrangement and Renovation Plans

Berkadia DC Metro mortgage banking's Patrick McGlohn and Brian Gould capably represented the borrower in the financing arrangement. The loan from Ease Capital will spearhead a $3.2 million capital expenditure program set to renovate 155 units and initiate community-wide upgrades.

CIG, a faith-based real estate holding company with a focus on community transformation, plans to revitalize the property. It consists of 12 buildings and sprawls across 16.7 acres within the Hampton Roads Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Strategic Location and Investment

Dove Landing Apartments' strategic location offers its residents easy access to local attractions and major roadways. Ease Capital's financing will not only facilitate the acquisition, but also support a comprehensive renovation and upgrade scheme. This will enable CIG to enhance a quality multifamily asset in a growing market that boasts strong fundamentals.

Background of the Involved Entities

Ease Capital is a reputed entity providing flexible financing solutions for multifamily and mixed-use assets. On the other hand, Berkadia is a renowned commercial real estate company, jointly owned by Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group. It offers a broad spectrum of services to multifamily and commercial property clients.